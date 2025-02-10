Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and wife Diani celebrate one year of marriage

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew celebrated one year of love and togetherness with his beloved wife, Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew. The leader of the nation is celebrating his first marriage anniversary with wife in the most heartfelt way.

PM Terrance Drew shared a beautiful picture with his love Diani Jimesha to mark the occasion. The image features the couple dressed in elegant white outfits, sitting close to each other on a swing, radiating happiness and love.

The Prime Minister extended his heartfelt gratitude to his wife for the utmost love and care towards him and his family.

“Today, I celebrate my first year of marriage with a beautiful woman who has been a blessing in so many ways. I am eternally grateful for her love and care. May God continue to bless us on our life’s journey together,” said PM Terrance Drew.

PM Drew also extended gratitude to his wife for always supporting him in his ups and downs. He thanked her for enveloping his life with her presence and for being the woman behind his success.

PM Terrance Drew and Diani Jimesha's wedding

Prime Minister Terrance Drew and Diani Jimesha's wedding took place in the beautiful CARICOM sister island of Barbados on 10th February 2024 in the presence of God. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Fr. David Yarde of the Anglican Church.

The wedding ceremony was attended by his mother, his son, sisters and the close family members of his wife. Before the wedding, Lady Drew was a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who shifted to St. Kitts and Nevis after the marriage.

Diani Jimesha is committed to working in several areas in her adopted home of Saint Kitts and Nevis. She is also dedicating her time to non-governmental and charitable organizations, making world a beautiful place for every person.

Congratulatory messages from well-wishers

The post has been flooded with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the couple from the citizens of the Federation. The citizens are pouring continuous love, joy, blessings and best wishes to the couple.

An individual wrote, “Joyful anniversary my brother, peace and love continually. May you continue to spread happiness and charm.” “A Blessed & Happy / Peaceful Anniversary Dr.Drew Sir! May the blessings of the Almighty continue to shine down your marriage,” said another user.

“Happy Anniversary. May you continue to be blessed and enjoy your life together. The blessings of the Lord be continually upon your union,” said another individual.