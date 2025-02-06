PM Terrance Drew meets Brenda Wills, aims to strengthen relations and collaborations

PM Drew highlighted his discussions with Brenda Wills, focusing on mutual concerns to drive the growth and development of both nations.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew welcomed Brenda Wills, High Commissioner-designate of Canada to St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday during her courtesy call at Government Headquarters. The delegates exchanged significant dialogues regarding potential collaborations and initiatives, aiming to strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

Sharing the glimpses of their meeting on his official Facebook handle, PM Terrance Drew emphasised on the enduring bond shared between both St Kitts and Nevis and Canada. He added that this 41 years bond is built on a foundation of trust, cooperation and shared prosperity.

“Today, I was pleased to meet with Her Excellency Brenda Wills, High Commissioner-designate of Canada to Saint Kitts and Nevis,” said PM Terrance Drew.

Discussions held between PM Drew and Brenda Wills

PM Drew emphasised on the discussions held between him and Brenda Wills, noting that their dialogues were exchanged on several matters of mutual concerns, aiming to elevate the overall growth and development of both the respective nations. The delegates discussed several ways to advance their shared priorities under the Canada-CARICOM strategic partnership including, climate resilience, inclusive economic growth and regional security in the years ahead.

He also expressed optimism about welcoming every opportunity, aiming to strengthen their ties and exploring new avenues of collaboration for the benefit of people of the Federation. PM Terrance Drew further reflected on the longstanding partnership and relationship between St Kitts and Nevis and Canada. He described it as a relation that predates independence, continuing to yielding economic, educational, and developmental benefits for the people.

PM Drew noted that this visit by Brenda Wills is a testament to their commitment to deepening collaboration across various sectors, aiming to advancing shared prosperities. The Commissioner-designate of Canada to Saint Kitts and Nevis, Brenda Wills also expressed delight on presenting her credentials to PM Drew.

She also thanked the authorities for such a warm and pleasant welcome, stating that they are committed to promoting and strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between both the respective nations.