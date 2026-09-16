Jamaica: Car dealer found dead in trunk of vehicle in Manchester

A homicide investigation is underway after used car dealer Damian “Zali” Taylor was found with gunshot and chop wounds in a vehicle in Kendal, Manchester.

16th of September 2026

Jamaica: A 45-year-old used car dealer named Damian “Zali” Taylor was found dead in the trunk of a Toyota Mark X in Kendal, Manchester, early Tuesday morning.

Taylor, who was from Watermount near Porus, was discovered at about 12:40 am, after people got suspicions of a car that had been parked near the Kendal-Content Road close to Kirkvine Sports Complex.

Officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force went to the scene to check the abandoned vehicle. They found Taylor in the trunk with multiple gunshot and chop wounds.

The members from the Criminal Investigation Unit from Manchester arrived at the crime scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder. Detectives are working to determine where Taylor was killed and for how long his body had been in the car.

Police have not disclosed any motive behind the murder and no arrests have been made so far. Investigations into the case remain ongoing.

Taylor’s death has raised the total number of homicides in Manchester in the year 2026 to 26, according to the latest reports. This has also increased concerns for public safety and the need for stricter measures.

Locals have taken to social media to share their sympathies with the victim. One individual commented, “We send our condolences to the family may God give them strength to get through this rough patch of life.”

Another person said, “This is easy to solve .......Whover he was in dispute with check with them out first .....Then check family members. The heart of us mankind is dark cold and evil..Mercy”

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Ana Allen

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