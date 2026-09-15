Caribbean Airlines offers 1,000 bonus Miles on selected regional flights

Caribbean Airlines is offering eligible passengers 1,000 bonus Miles on selected services connecting Trinidad, Barbados and Ogle, Guyana, on September 18 and 21.

15th of September 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines is offering its travelers another chance to explore the region with a 1,000 bonus Miles offer on selected flights between Trinidad, Barbados, and Ogle, Guyana.

The special services will take place on September 18 and September 21, 2026, allowing travelers to take advantage of both a short journey to the Caribbean region while earning loyalty points.

According to the shared schedule by the Caribbean Airlines, the flight from Trinidad will depart at 12:20 pm and will arrive in Ogle, Guyana, at 2:10 pm on September 18. The return service from Ogle to Trinidad flight is set for September 21 and will leave at 5:45 pm and arrive at 7:30 pm.

Caribbean Airlines is also operating a Barbados to Trinidad flight on September 18. It will depart Barbados at 5:40 pm and arrive in Trinidad at 6 pm. The return flight is set for September 21, with the aircraft leaving Trinidad at 1:15 pm and arriving in Barbados at 2:15 pm. There will be 1,000 bonus Miles awarded to the eligible travelers.

Trinidad offers a mix of beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and rich wildlife. Maracas Bay is one of the island's favorite spots, featuring an attractive golden beach and stunning mountain views along with bake-and-shark vendors that tourists can enjoy.

Other notable attractions include the Caroni Bird Sanctuary where visitors can take a tour on the boats in search of the majestic Scarlet Ibis, and the Asa Wright Nature Centre.

Ogle is situated at the Guyanese coastline near Georgetown and is an ideal starting point for visiting popular landmarks both within the city and around it. These landmarks include the Guyana National Park, the Guyana Botanical Gardens, and the Guyana Zoological Park.

Barbados is famous for its beautiful beaches, heritage sites, and natural attractions. The city of Bridgetown with its Garrison offers a glimpse into the island’s colonial history and is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Another popular attraction is the Harrison's Cave. It offers a unique experience of the cave filled with limestones, rivers, and waterfalls.

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