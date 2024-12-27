Benna Girls win Women's Leeward Island Challenge Series 2024
After a thrilling 1-1 draw in the final, the Antigua’s team defeated Anguilla in a penalty shootout by 4-1, leading the team towards remarkable victory.
27th of December 2024
Antigua and Barbuda’s Benna Girls became the winner of the inaugural Women’s Leeward Island Challenge Series 2024 by defeating the hosts, Anguilla on Sunday.
After a thrilling 1-1 draw in the final, the Antigua’s team defeated Anguilla in a penalty shootout by 4-1, leading the team towards remarkable victory.
The tournament began on 15th December, ran through 21st December, 2024, brought teams from across the region to celebrate the talent and passion of women in football.
Special Awards won by Antigua and Barbuda team
The Antigua and Barbuda’s Benna Girls not only claim the title but also won 4 special awards. The awards claimed by the players of the team included:
1. Best Defender: Jada Benjamin
2. Best Keeper: Anik Jarvis
3. Most Goals: Gabrielle DeSuza
4. Most Valuable Player: Gabrielle DeSuza
The 17-year-old Gabrielle DeSuza turned out to be the significant player for her team, scoring 7 goals in the tournament. Following their victory at the Women’s Leeward Island Challenge Series, Gabrielle DeSuza said that she is truly proud of her team and their performance.
“I felt great I'm actually proud of my team and the performance we have played and the Victory certain results we didn't want it but we end up doing our best putting our best foot forward and fight till the end,” noted Gabrielle DeSuza.
Coaching Staff of Antigua and Barbuda’s Benna Girls
Emphasising on the team’s performance, Head Coach Karen Warner said that she is extremely happy with her performance of each player.
She added that every player in the team hold their own importance. “It was a collective communication among each and every one of my players today well I know it would have been a tough competition.”
Antigua defeated three other teams to win Women’s Leeward Island Challenge Series
The teams from Antigua and Barbuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, St Kitts and Nevis and the host nation, Anguilla competed for the championship. The Antigua and Barbuda’s Benna Girls defeated three other teams to claim the inaugural title of the Women’s Leeward Island Challenge Series.
The positions of the tournament include,
1. Antigua & Barbuda
2. Anguilla
3. US Virgin Islands
4. St. Kitts & Nevis
Anguilla Football Association on hosting Inaugural Women’s Leeward Island Challenge Series
The event was hosted by Anguilla Football Association who extended gratitude to all the teams for showcasing the immense talent and determination on the field.
While lauding all the team, the Director of the Anguilla Football Association, Colin Johnson noted that this was a stellar tournament where the islands played their hearts out.
The Association noted the it was not just a tournament but a developmental initiative which has been designed to strengthen women’s football across the region.
Latest
- Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visits new Dominica Grammar School site
-
West Indies Cricket Team arrives in Pakistan after 18-year wait for historic 2-match test series
-
Donald Trump proposes merging U.S. with Canada after Justin Trudeau resigns as Prime Minister
-
Prime Minister’s New Year’s Grand Gala celebrates St Kitts and Nevis' past achievements and vision for 2025
-
Dominica to host 12,000 cruise visitors this week
Related Articles
11th of October 2024
16th of March 2023
29th of December 2022
16th of March 2022
28th of April 2021