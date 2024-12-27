Benna Girls win Women's Leeward Island Challenge Series 2024

After a thrilling 1-1 draw in the final, the Antigua’s team defeated Anguilla in a penalty shootout by 4-1, leading the team towards remarkable victory.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Benna Girls became the winner of the inaugural Women’s Leeward Island Challenge Series 2024 by defeating the hosts, Anguilla on Sunday.

After a thrilling 1-1 draw in the final, the Antigua’s team defeated Anguilla in a penalty shootout by 4-1, leading the team towards remarkable victory.

The tournament began on 15th December, ran through 21st December, 2024, brought teams from across the region to celebrate the talent and passion of women in football.

Special Awards won by Antigua and Barbuda team

The Antigua and Barbuda’s Benna Girls not only claim the title but also won 4 special awards. The awards claimed by the players of the team included:

1. Best Defender: Jada Benjamin

2. Best Keeper: Anik Jarvis

3. Most Goals: Gabrielle DeSuza

4. Most Valuable Player: Gabrielle DeSuza

The 17-year-old Gabrielle DeSuza turned out to be the significant player for her team, scoring 7 goals in the tournament. Following their victory at the Women’s Leeward Island Challenge Series, Gabrielle DeSuza said that she is truly proud of her team and their performance.

“I felt great I'm actually proud of my team and the performance we have played and the Victory certain results we didn't want it but we end up doing our best putting our best foot forward and fight till the end,” noted Gabrielle DeSuza.

Coaching Staff of Antigua and Barbuda’s Benna Girls

Emphasising on the team’s performance, Head Coach Karen Warner said that she is extremely happy with her performance of each player.

She added that every player in the team hold their own importance. “It was a collective communication among each and every one of my players today well I know it would have been a tough competition.”

Antigua defeated three other teams to win Women’s Leeward Island Challenge Series

The teams from Antigua and Barbuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, St Kitts and Nevis and the host nation, Anguilla competed for the championship. The Antigua and Barbuda’s Benna Girls defeated three other teams to claim the inaugural title of the Women’s Leeward Island Challenge Series.

The positions of the tournament include,

1. Antigua & Barbuda

2. Anguilla

3. US Virgin Islands

4. St. Kitts & Nevis

Anguilla Football Association on hosting Inaugural Women’s Leeward Island Challenge Series

The event was hosted by Anguilla Football Association who extended gratitude to all the teams for showcasing the immense talent and determination on the field.

While lauding all the team, the Director of the Anguilla Football Association, Colin Johnson noted that this was a stellar tournament where the islands played their hearts out.

The Association noted the it was not just a tournament but a developmental initiative which has been designed to strengthen women’s football across the region.