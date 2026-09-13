Julien Alfred wins silver in women’s 100m at World Athletics Ultimate Championships

Olympic champion Julien Alfred clocked 10.74 seconds to claim silver in Budapest, finishing behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden as Saint Lucia celebrated another major international medal.

13th of September 2026

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred secured the silver medal in the women’s 100m event at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships debut in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

She finished the race in a record time of 10.74 seconds and came second in the competition, after American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clinched gold with a world leading time of 10.62 seconds. The bronze medal went to the American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson in 10.76 seconds.

The result added another achievement to Alfred's growing international record. The Saint Lucian sprinter entered the race as the 2024 Olympic 100m gold medalist and as one of the leading contenders for the inaugural Ultimate Championship title.

The Budapest final brought together three of the sport’s most prominent stars. Jefferson-Wooden, a world champion, put up a strong performance to win the race, while Alfred made a late charge to clinch second spot. World Athletics described Alfred as the fast-finishing runner in the race.

This meeting followed the outcome of a race between Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden in Zurich. Both the athletes had the exact timing of 10.70 in that event, with Alfred winning by just 0.005 seconds.

In response to suggestions of not having any chance of winning the 200m after the Budapest final, Alfred said, “If I put my mind to it, I can do it.”

Saint Lucia Athletics Association also lauded her performance in the recent race. Sharing a post on Facebook, the association stated, “Once again, Julien stood among the very best in the world and represented Saint Lucia with strength, confidence, determination and class.

Julien, thank you for continuing to carry our flag with such pride and distinction.”

World Athletics Ultimate Championship is a new season-ending competition that features the world’s best athletes participating in 28 events. It is taking place from September 11 to September 13 at the National Athletics Centre of Budapest. The championship has a US$10 million prize pool, with individual event winners receiving $150,000.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

PM Terrance Drew update on nationals resides in Taiwan, following earthquake. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

PM Terrance Drew updates on nationals residing in Taiwan, following earthquake

4th of April 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Ministry of Public Affairs invite tenders to bid on two projects

St Kitts and Nevis: Ministry of Public Affairs invite tenders to bid on two projects

4th of March 2022

Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Read Here: Initiatives taken by the Bahamas govt under “TOGETHER Against COVID-19”

12th of January 2022

31 new cases discovered in St Kitts and Nevis

112 people have recovered from COVID-19 in St Kitts and Nevis

28th of June 2021

New COVID-19 guidelines issued for tourists in St. Kitts and Nevis

Dominica to sign final contract for International Airport before May 31, 2021

26th of May 2021

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley

New restrictions in T&T, non-essential workers to work from home

8th of May 2021

Guyana Opposition Leader Faces Backlash Over Price Control Proposal

6th of May 2026

Vincy Mas 2026 brings 12 days of Carnival excitement to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

4th of July 2026