Dominica’s Flavours of the World Festival to feature fashion, chefs and VIP dining

Dominica’s Flavours of the World Festival will bring international cuisine, cultural fashion, live entertainment, family activities and a culinary competition to Windsor Park on October 4.

Dominica: The 3rd Annual Flavours of the World festival will take place on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt from 2 pm to 9 pm. It will include many new events including a cultural fashion show, a live cooking competition, a children’s area and a VIP dining session.

One of the featured additions is “Flavours of Fashion: Wear Your Heritage.” The people attending this festival are expected to come wearing clothes that showcase their culture, heritage or nationality. It will add a visual element to the festival’s focus on international flavor and traditions.

The event will also host the Archipelago Chef's Competition, which is being described as a live culinary competition. It will include live cooking demonstration, innovative plate presentation, international tastes, and a wider food experience at the festival.

Families will have access to a dedicated Kids’ Zone, with activities such as bouncy castle, face painting, basketball, bean toss, sand art, and games among others. The area is designed to entertain children during the celebrations.

Live entertainment will also be part of the festival. The official lineup includes Ophelia Marie, Midnight Groovers, Extasy Band, Swinging Stars, Daryl Bobb, Sye and Pan in Harmony, and other performers.

The festival will continue its focus on international cuisines and cultural exchange. Food and traditions from various communities will be represented alongside local Dominican cuisine.

The event will also offer a VIP Dining Experience for EC$250. It includes a separate entrance, welcome drink, wine and local juices, buffet-style international dining, and dedicated table service.

For general admission, adults can purchase advance tickets for EC$60 per person, while the gate price is EC$75. Tickets for children aged between 5 to 12 are EC$20, and for students aged 13 to 18 are EC$35. Organizers have also announced an early-bird adult ticket for EC$50.

Tickets can be purchased from Depex Colour Lab and Bullseye Pharmacy. Online tickets are also available at 767Events.com.

The event was first held in 2024, and returned in 2025, bringing together food, music, and culture from several communities. The first festival consisted of the traditions and cuisines of China, Haiti, India, Lebanon, Venezuela, Cuba, Africa and Dominica.