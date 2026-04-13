Trinidad man escapes kidnappers and reports to police; suspect held

A man in La Horquetta has told police he escaped his kidnappers after being taken to a forest, prompting an investigation in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man from La Horquetta successfully escaped his kidnappers with the help of a gun on Sunday morning, April 12, after being abducted following a card game. He alerted Arouca police after escaping which led to the arrest of one suspect. The identity of the man has not been released to protect him.

According to Arouca police reports, the kidnapping incident took place on Sunday morning, when the victim was playing card games at his home in La Horquetta with the individuals known to him. While the victim was playing the game, he was abducted by people known to him who threatened him with a gun and took him to the forested location in Bertie Hill.

On arrival at the location, the victim found an opportunity to escape and immediately seized it by snatching a firearm from one of the suspect’s hands. The man used a firearm to threaten the suspects similarly how they threatened him and escaped the scene.

After escaping the scene, the man immediately went to the Arouca Police Station at around 11 a.m., carrying a firearm in his hands where he reported the incident and told the officers that he was kidnapped from his home while paying cards.

Following which the officers attached to the Arouca Police Station, along with the North Central Division Task Force, carried out an operation in the area where the victim was taken to, which resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects.

Since then the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding and are conducting further search for the remaining suspects who were involved in the kidnapping. The officers described the arrested suspect as young as they believe he is in his early twenties.

Authorities reported that the victim is safe and did not sustain any injuries while the suspect is being interrogated in connection with the incident. Further the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service confirmed that its Air Support Unit also assisted in the exercise, and they are still probing the further matter to develop motive behind the kidnapping.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when available.