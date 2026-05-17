Trinidad: Man dies in struggle with robbers in Sangre Grande

During the struggle, the suspect armed with a knife was stabbed multiple times in the chest by the victim, collapsing at the scene while the second suspect fled, police said.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old man died on Saturday, May 16, during a struggle with two suspects following an attempted robbery in Sangre Grande, after the victim fought back.

The deceased man has been identified as a 36-year-old Ancil Ramkillawan, resident of Graham Trace, Sangre Grande.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday, along the Eastern Main Road in Sangre Grande, near a burger cart and the East Lime Casino, when the victim was confronted by two men in an apparent robbery attempt.

Following which a physical altercation occurred between the man and the suspects. During the confrontation, one of the suspects allegedly drew a knife at the victim, leading to a violent wrestle over the weapon.

But the victim somehow managed to fight back against the attackers, and the suspect who was having a knife was stabbed with his own weapon multiple times in the chest during the struggle. The suspect then collapsed on the ground while the other suspect fled the scene.

The police and medical officers were contacted at the scene by the nearby people who on arrival processed the scene. The District Medical Officer (DMO) then checked the body of the suspect and officially pronounced him dead at the scene.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and canvassed the area to gather evidence. The officers then recovered the weapon from the scene and seized it as evidence.

The officers are now actively trying to locate the individual who fought back and inflicted the wounds to the suspect as the victim walked away from the scene prior to police arrival. The officers are also trying to locate the second suspect involved in the incident.

Authorities stated that the officers from the Eastern Division have launched a comprehensive search to locate the victim for questioning and are actively enquiring the further matter.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.