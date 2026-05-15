Jamaica: Woman shot after UWI Taxi Driver Knife Attack

A woman was shot by an off-duty officer after allegedly attacking a taxi driver with a knife near UWI in Jamaica.

15th of May 2026

Jamaica: A woman was shot and injured by an off-duty police officer after allegedly attacking a taxi operator with a knife near the main gate of the University of the West Indies (UWI) on Tuesday afternoon, May 12. The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the matter.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, at around 4:30 p.m., when a violent dispute broke out between the woman and a taxi driver following which she became aggressive and drew a knife at the taxi driver. 

An off-duty police officer who was passing by from a vicinity of a campus main gate, witnessed the incident following which he warned the woman and asked her to drop her weapon. But the woman ignored the warning given by an off-duty police officer and moved forward to attack the taxi driver. 

Fearing for the safety of the taxi driver, the officer took out his licensed firearm and discharged a shot in the female's direction, hitting her in the leg. After that she was taken to University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) for initial and necessary medical treatment.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and have detained the female suspect. The officers then transferred the case to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) who are now continuing their enquiries in the matter. 

The officers have not disclosed the motive behind the incident as they are currently investigating the matter to determine the reason behind the attack. The current condition about the taxi driver has not been disclosed by the officers nor they mentioned about his injuries if he suffered. 

Authorities stated that investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided when they become available. 

The incident has shocked the community as many are showing their concern over the increasing gun violence in the nation. Many people have taken to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Constance Nugent commented “Look at the incident in Mandela, a few days ago when two men on motorcycle rode up to a vehicle and fired shots killing and injuring occupants of the vehicle. The police were there also then why didn't they fire shots then?”

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