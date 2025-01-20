Donald Trump 2025 Inauguration: Schedule, Events, and How to Watch

The ceremony will be held inside the United States Capitol Rotunda, the circular central space below the dome of the Capitol.

During the official inauguration day programme on Monday, January 20, 2025, Donald Trump will become the 47th President of the United States. This will be the event of Trump’s second term though he starts serving this term not in succession to the previous one. The inaugural schedule will begin with the prelude performances at 11:30 a.m. EST by the United States Marine band “The President’s Own” and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choir.

Events scheduled for the Inauguration ceremony

The ceremonial highlight will take place at 12:00 p.m. EST, the inauguration proper starts with a presidential inauguration ceremonial led by Chief Justice John Roberts where President Trump will be taking the oath of office, at 7:10 p.m. Following this, Vice President J.D. Vance will be sworn into the office by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The move from outdoors to Capitol Rotunda this year was owing to severe temperatures and environmental conditions, in an alike manner that shifted Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 indoors. Some of political players expected at the event are former President Joe but it has been reported that key Democrats like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be present.

Apart from oath-taking ceremony, the event will feature singing by Carrie Underwood, Armed Forces Chorus, and the U.S Naval Academy Glee Club in a bid to enhance American spirit during the event.

Platforms to look into for the ceremony

For those who cannot attend the event in person there will be coverage across the networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC among others. Audiences can also be able to watch the event through the officially published White House Website and affiliated social platform pages which guarantees the event to be seen across the nation.

The 2025 inauguration evokes the mutual sense of peace and contributes to the maintaining of American democracy. It will be remembered greatly as the presidential debate with millions of viewers anticipated for a moment in political debate that will shape politics for many years to come.

Where to Watch

Catch live coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. EST on television or watch it via the official links streaming online.