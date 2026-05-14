Search Continues for Two-Year-Old Angelo Plaza Missing in Tobago Waters

Authorities, divers, and local fishermen continue intensive sea searches after two-year-old Angelo Tobias Plaza was reported missing and reportedly sighted twice in rough waters off Goodwood, Tobago.

14th of May 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Authorities continue searching for two-year-old Angelo Tobias Plaza after his body was reportedly sighted twice in waters off Goodwood, Tobago, on Tuesday, May 12. The toddler went missing on Monday evening from his home on Goodwood Main Road.

The recovery mission for the body of a two-year-old Angelo Tobias Plaza remains active after his body was sighted twice in the waters off Goodwood, Tobago, on Tuesday, May 12, but disappeared beneath the rough surf before it could be retrieved. 

According to police reports, the child went missing on Monday night, May 12, from his home along Goodwood Main Road, at around 7:30 p.m., wearing only a diaper and without being noticed by any of his relatives. 

Reportedly, the child's mother and her boyfriend realised that the child was missing at around 7:30 p.m., following which they searched their house but the infant was nowhere to be found. The mother and her boyfriend then started searching the nearby places of their house which were further joined by the residents of the community, but the child could not be located.

Panic quickly spread among the residents and the toddler’s mother which forced them to file a police complaint to the Divisional Task Force and Tobago Division who on arrival immediately launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

The Divisional Task Force and Tobago Division conducted coordinated extensive searches throughout the night along with the residents and relatives of the child but all their efforts were futile. 

However, on Tuesday, the search for a missing two-year-old child took a devastating turn after his body was reportedly discovered in the sea by the beach workers at around 6:30 a.m., following which they contacted the authorities. 

The officers then responded quickly and arrived at the scene where they were told about the body, reacting to which the officers contacted the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) who deployed drones to locate the body. The drones later confirmed a total of two distinct sightings near the shoreline.

Following which the local divers tried to recover the body from the water but rough seas and low underwater visibility hampered their attempt and drifted the body away with the ocean currents before teams could pull it ashore.

Authorities stated that the local fishermen and specialized dive teams led by the Tobago Marine Safety and Security Services Limited are searching the body in the water and remain active for any sight of the toddler. 

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available. 

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