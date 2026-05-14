Siparia Woman Survives Assault by Ex-Partner, Suspect at Large

Trinidad and Tobago: A 41-year-old woman from Siparia survived an alleged abduction and assault by her ex-partner in Santa Flora on Sunday, May 10. Police said she escaped and reported the incident to authorities.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, at around 12:03 a.m., at Subnaik Park, Santa Flora, where the female was roaming in the area when she received a call from her ex-boyfriend, saying that he wanted to talk to her.

Following which she went to meet him and as soon as she approached him, her ex-partner abducted her by forcefully pulling her into a nearby vehicle and locked the door. The female victim then started resisting which made the man angry and he threatened her with a silver object resembling a firearm.

After that, the suspect drove the vehicle to his home in Dalleys Village, where on arrival he allegedly physically assaulted the victim in and out of the vehicle before forcefully taking her inside his home and where he sexually assaulted her.

However, hours later the victim managed to discretely contact her brother-in-law who quickly responded and rescued her from the location. After saving the female, he immediately drove her to the Santa Flora Police Station at around 5:50 a.m., where a report was made to investigators.

The officers then took her to the Siparia Health Facility for medical attention, where on arrival she was examined. Her medical reports claimed that she has suffered injuries to her head, lip and right ankle, with further evaluation ordered for a possible cervical spine injury, along with allegations of sexual assault.

Since then the officers attached to the Santa Flora Police Station have launched their investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident. The officers visited the house of the suspect where the incident took place but before police could reach him, he fled the scene.

Authorities stated that officers are actively searching for the suspect and urged the people who have any information about the suspect or about his whereabouts. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has assigned PC Knights to spearhead the active and ongoing investigation.