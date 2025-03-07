Caribbean strikes again: SpaceX Rocket explodes for second time

No damage or injuries have been reported after the explosion of the second unmanned test flight for SpaceX Starship.

7th of March 2025

Space X’s starship rocket, developed under Elon Musk’s space vision, exploded in space during a test flight on Thursday, with debris crashing over the Bahamas. As per reports, the SpaceX launched its 8th test flight of Starship rocket from Starbase in Texas, United States and lost contact just few minutes after its take-off. 

As per reports, no damage or injuries have been reported after the explosion of the second unmanned test flight for SpaceX Starship. This incident marks the second time; a Space X rocket has exploded over the Caribbean Islands. The incident follows a similar failure in January when another Starship rocket exploded over the Caribbean, with debris landing on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Following the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily halted operations from major Florida airports, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Palm Beach.

Reaction on Space X Starship explosion 

The Government of Bahamas also reacted to the incident and shed light on their communication with the officials from SpaceX. The Government assured that the debris contains no toxic materials and no significant impact has been noticed on marine life. The authorities noted that they remains engaged with SpaceX and will continue to monitor the situation, aiming to ensure proper recovery actions are carried out. 

The agency also acknowledged the loss of control and stated that flight data would be analysed to determine the cause behind it. They said that despite previous failures, they emphasized that each test improves reliability of the Starship, a crucial step for its long-term mission goals. They added that their main mission is to test the deployment of SpaceX's Starlink satellites, a crucial component of the company's space infrastructure. The agency also highlighted about Elon Musk’s commitment to ensure, each test provides insights that bring SpaceX closer to achieving interplanetary travel.

Following the explosion, the incident went viral on social media and citizens reacted to the situation.  An individual wrote, “Falling space debris stopped air traffic in and out of Florida this evening. Are we in danger on the ground from debris from Space X explosions? Don’t really want experimental space craft’s flying over my head. I believe I am correct in saying when testing airplanes they fly over unpopulated areas.” Another wrote, “Great. In addition to destroying America, he’s polluting our oceans.”

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Grenada announces team for 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships

Grenada announces team for 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships

25th of August 2024

Tourism sector to recover in 2 years following Beryl destruction: St Vincent govt. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Tourism sector to recover in 2 years following Beryl destruction: St Vincent govt

23rd of July 2024

2500 pounds of waste removed from beach of Jamaica, aims to enhance environmental sustainability. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

2500 pounds of waste removed from beach of Jamaica, aims to enhance environmental sustainability

18th of June 2024

In picture: President Irfaan Ali while giving new year greetings. (Credits: Guyana Daily News, Facebook)

President Irfaan Ali announces hike by 6.5% in wages of public servants

2nd of January 2024

Sanitary Napkins are approved to be on price control list by Consumer Affair Department. (Credit: Government of Saint Lucia, Facebook)

Saint Lucia: Sanitary Napkins placed on price control list

25th of October 2023

Dominica, the ultimate paradise. Picture credits: fb account of Dominica Festivals

Dominica: Perfect Tour Paradise

23rd of October 2023

There is low to medium chance of tropical cyclone, states TT Meteorological Dept

There is low to medium chance of tropical cyclone, states Trinidad Meteorological Dept

22nd of July 2023

Nevis: Premier Brantley addresses virtual address on Incentivizing Work Effort

Nevis: Premier Brantley addresses virtual address on Incentivizing Work Effort

11th of March 2022