Guyana investigates stabbing at Tuschen Secondary School, student attacker in custody

Guyana: The Ministry of Education in Guyana has launched an investigation after two male students were stabbed at Tuschen Secondary School on Thursday, May 7. The perpetrator has been expelled from school and taken into police custody.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Thursday, at Tuschen Secondary School when both the students, victim and his friend were heading towards the Headmaster's office to report a male teacher, identified by some as Hemraj Lall, for allegedly behaving inappropriately with girls at the school.

As the students were walking to the Headmaster’s office, the teacher reportedly noticed them and threatened them with a screwdriver. He then allegedly signaled two other students, known for violent behaviour, to attack the boys before they could reach the office.

Following which one of the students attacked the victim with a sharp object and stabbed him five times and his friend who was trying to defend him also got injured as he was stabbed two times. Both the injured then were rushed to the De Kendren Regional Hospital, where they were treated by medical staff and subsequently discharged.

Authorities were contacted at the school who on arrival launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and took the attacker student in custody. While the male teacher involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave as officers are waiting for the outcome of a thorough police investigation. The school authorities also expelled the student perpetrator from their school.

Since then the officers are actively investigating the matter to determine the truth behind the incident as the Childcare and Protection Agency of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security are also working to ensure the welfare of all parties is addressed.

Sonia Parag, the Minister of Education, also met the injured boys and their families at the hospital where she assured them that justice will be served. She stated that “The Ministry of Education will always remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and teachers.”

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.