Teen girl critical after poisoning incident in Trinidad

A 13-year-old girl remains in critical condition at Mt Hope Hospital after ingesting toxic substances following a domestic dispute in Longdenville.

11th of May 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: A 13-year-old female remains hospitalised in critical condition and under medical supervision after she ingested a toxic substance following a domestic dispute that occurred on Wednesday, May 6. Reportedly, she ingested two hazardous substances including a weedicide and a household bleach.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, when a major confrontation or disagreement broke out at the girl's house between her mother and her aunt in her presence. Reportedly, the dispute involved the identity and long-term absence of the girl's father, which caused emotional distress to her. 

Shortly after the incident ended, a family member of the female found her in distress and immediately rushed her to the nearby medical facility with the help of emergency responders where she was initially treated before being transferred to the Mt. Hope General Hospital for further treatment.

Officers were also contacted at the scene who have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police officers also visited the residence of the female to gather evidence from where they recovered the chemical containers of the substances the female had ingested. 

Officers believed that the female had ingested hazardous substances including a weedicide and a household bleach, following which they are treating this case as a serious poisoning incident.

Authorities confirmed that the doctors suggested the female is still in critical condition as they are actively trying to stabilise her condition. They stated that the victim currently remains under medical supervision as efforts are ongoing to normalize her condition and improve her health. 

This incident has shocked the community of Trinidad and Tobago and caused significant concern in the Longdenville community while highlighting the need for mental health support during domestic conflicts. Many people have expressed their concern by taking to Facebook as one of the users Latchmi Winters commented “Stop involving children into adult situations. Let them be loved and protected. They don't have the emotional maturity yet to deal with heavy topics like this.” 

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