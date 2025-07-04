Trinidad and Tobago Weather: Mostly Fair Skies Today with Chance of Isolated Showers

Trinidad and Tobago: As per the latest weather report issued by Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) today, July 4, the twin island nation and the Southern Windward Islands will experience mostly fair weather throughout the day but might be partly cloudy at times, especially at night with isolated light to moderate showers over most areas.

Also, there is a medium chance (40%) some of these showers could become heavy or thunderous. In the rest of the Lesser Antilles, conditions will be mostly fair, hazy and at times breezy. These conditions would be interrupted at times by brief isolated showers in confined areas.

Temperature Report

The temperatures today are expected to be mostly warm across the nation. In Piarco, the minimum temperature recorded last night was 24.6°C, with a forecasted high of 32°C. In Crown Point, the low was 25.0°C, and the high is expected to reach 30°C. Sea conditions are moderate, with wave heights ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters in open waters. In sheltered areas, waves will be calmer—up to 0.5 meters in Trinidad and 0.5 to 1.0 meters elsewhere.

Piarco (Trinidad):

Minimum (last night): 24.6°C Maximum (forecast): 32°C

Crown Point (Tobago):

Minimum (last night): 25.0°C Maximum (forecast): 30°C

Sea Conditions

Open waters: Wave heights between 1.5m to 2.0m Sheltered areas: Trinidad: Up to 0.5m Elsewhere: Between 0.5m to 1.0m

The authorities have declared the sea conditions to be safe for marine activities, though they have advised small vessels to take precautionary measures, especially in open waters. Also, residents and visitors are encouraged to keep an umbrella in-hand when traveling outdoors.

Moreover, boaters and beachgoers are advised to stay alert and to remain cautious in moderate sea conditions. The people of Trinidad and Tobago are urged to keep an eye on official government sources for more weather reports.