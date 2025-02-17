Dominica anticipates 12K passengers as 9 cruise ships to dock this week
Dominica's ports will stay busy this week with daily cruise arrivals, welcoming visitors to experience the island's natural beauty and vibrant culture.
17th of February 2025
Dominica is all set to welcome more than 12,000 passengers to the country in a week. As per reports, around 9 cruise ships are all set to berth at different shores of the island from 17th February to 23rd February, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of around 5 vessels from MV cruise line along with some other liners.
As per the recently unveiled cruise schedule, the ports of Dominica are expected to remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel to arrive each day in the coming days. Shedding light on the Cruise Schedule, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism noted that they are looking forward to attract hundreds and thousands of visitors, aiming to immerse visitors in the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls and vibrant culture and traditions of the country.
The tourism authority added that the arrival of 9 vessels in a week outlines the growing popularity of the country among international travellers and the cruise lines. The Dominica Ministry of Tourism emphasized on their commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to enhance and elevate the tourism sector of the country.
Cruise Schedule (17th – 23rd February, 2025)
17th February, 2025
· SY Sea Cloud (64 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth
18th February, 2025
· MSC Explora II (922 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth
· MV Seven Seas Navigator (829 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port
19th February, 2025
· MV Costa Fascinosa (3800 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth
20th February, 2025
· MV AIDALuna (2500 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth
21st February, 2025
· MV Viking Sea (1000 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth
· MSV Club Med II (394 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth
22nd February, 2025
· SY Sea Cloud II (94 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth
23rd February, 2025
· MV AIDAperla (3256 passengers – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth
Boost tourism and creating unlimited opportunities
Emphasising on the arrival of the vessels, the tourism ministry said that it will play a significant role in boosting the tourism sector and creating unlimited opportunities for the citizens of the island. They noted that the arrival of all these cruises along with the berthing of passengers will have a ripple effect across the economy.
They called a great opportunity for the local businesses to exhibit and sell their locally produced goods and services, generating huge amount of revenue for the nation.
