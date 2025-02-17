Dominica celebrates United Airlines' inaugural flight with water cannon and cultural festivities

Dominica marked a significant milestone in its aviation history as they welcomed the inaugural flight of United Airlines at Douglas Charles Airport on Saturday. The arrival of the airline was celebrated with a traditional water cannon salute as well as the thumping of the drums, celebrating and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Nature Isle to all the international travellers.

All the passengers onboard the inaugural flight were welcomed and greeted by Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica. Passengers disembarked while raising the Dominica’s flag, expressing their excitement to visit the Nature Isle.

He expressed his excitement on marking the arrival of inaugural flight of United Airlines, that “this is a day that all of us in Dominica should celebrate and should welcome.” Emphasizing on the tagline of the United Airlines he added that this collaboration has the ability to connect people and unite the world.

“United has decided to connect us, to the rest of the world. And I will add, united we stand. We we are truly grateful for the confidence which United has placed in our country dominant,” said PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

Services by United Airlines to bring significant benefits

The Prime Minister added that the arrival of United Airlines is an opportunity for Dominica to create more jobs in the economy and have more foreign exchange. He further added, that the launch of the historic United Airlines flight from New Jersey to Dominica is not just about adding another route but about transformation, breaking barriers, opening doors, and unlocking new possibilities for tourism, business, and personal travel.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that these flight services by the United Airlines will play a significant role in connecting Dominica to the world than ever before. He added that these flight services will allow more visitors to fill in their hotels, restaurants and much more. He also expressed his excitement at showcasing the lush rainforests, natural pristine and vibrant beauty of the country, offering them the warm hospitality that makes Dominica unique.

The Prime Minister asserted that the flight services by United Airlines will not just boost tourism but will also make it easier and accessible for Dominican nationals abroad to come back home and celebrate festive season with their loved ones.

United Airlines services to Dominica

United Airlines will operate once in a week to Dominica with their Boeing 737-700. The services will run until the end of August and will later resume on 18th October, 2025. The flight services by the United Airline make it Dominica’s 2nd connection to the United States of America, American airlines being the first. With these largest aircraft, Dominica has been enhancing its connectivity and attracting large number of travellers, aiming to immerse them in the vibrant beauty of the country.

First Dominican to fly international flight

The first-ever visit of the United Airlines became even more special as the Dominican pilot Peter Codrington cut the ribbon at the Newark International Airport to signal the departure of United Airlines inaugural flight to Dominica. He created history as he became the first Dominican to fly an international flight direct to Dominica.

“This is a very interesting flight for me as not only is it the first time I'm flying to Dominica, but it's the inaugural flight to Dominica on United Airlines. Also, my mom, sitting right here, is also a first time flying with me as well.” He thanked his mother and recalled all the sacrifices made by her. He acknowledged that her mother has done everything just to make him happy.

Blessing Ceremony for Douglas-Charles Airport Runway Extension

Ahead of the flight’s arrival, a Blessing Ceremony for the Douglas-Charles Airport Runway Extension took place. This expansion project is a key infrastructural improvement aimed at enhancing the airport’s capacity to accommodate larger aircraft, improving Dominica’s overall accessibility and travel experience.

PM Skerrit reiterated his commitment to improving the public infrastructure, investing partner relief developers to invest in hotel infrastructure, partnering to develop the additional attractions in the country and improving the tourism sites across Dominica.