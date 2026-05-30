Antigua and Barbuda begins construction on US$200 million Long Bay Zen Resort

Officials said the project is expected to create jobs during construction and operations, while adding to the country’s tourism capacity once completed.

30th of May 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: Construction has officially begun on the US$200 million Long Bay Zen Resort in Antigua and Barbuda following a groundbreaking ceremony held on Thursday at Long Bay.

The new luxury development will include 113 high-end accommodations, designed around a “quiet luxury” concept that focuses on privacy, wellness and natural surroundings. The resort will also feature an over-water chapel, renewable energy systems, and smart technology-based services.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who attended the ceremony, said the project reflects growing interest in luxury tourism in the country and is expected to create jobs during both construction and operation phases. Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez also said the development aligns with efforts to expand tourism offerings and attract high-end visitors.

Developer Sophie Zhong said the resort is being built as a sustainable, modern destination that combines luxury with environmental responsibility. Construction work is expected to increase in the coming months, with major building activity scheduled to begin later this year.

Once completed, the Long Bay Zen Resort is expected to add to Antigua and Barbuda’s hotel capacity and support the country’s tourism-driven economy.

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