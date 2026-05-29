Belize: DJ killed in Corozal, another injured in shooting attack

Police say a 36-year-old DJ was killed and a 25-year-old colleague injured after armed men opened fire in Corozal Town’s Halls Layout area on Tuesday night.

Belize: A 36-year-old DJ from Consejo Village was shot and killed on Tuesday night, May 26, in the Halls Layout area of Corozal Town. Another 25-year-old DJ was injured in the attack, and police have launched an investigation.

The victims have been identified as Roger Escalante, a well-known DJ, music producer, and barber residing in Consejo Village, in the northern Corozal District of Belize and a 25-year-old Ezer Alcoser, a local employee and fellow DJ.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday night, May 26, at around 7:30 p.m., when the both victims arrived at a residence or establishment on Flamboyant Street in the Halls Layout area.

On arrival at the location both the men exited their vehicle, and were approached by an SUV which suddenly drove up to them from which two dark-complexioned men who were armed with firearms jumped out. As soon as the men exited, they opened fire at both victims, shooting more than 12 gunshots directly in their direction.

Following the shooting, Escalante initially got injured but still attempted to escape the scene by sprinting behind a nearby house, but was pursued by the assailants who shot and killed him. The other victim, his companion Alcoser also suffered multiple gunshot wounds about his body during the incident.

Once the shooting ceased, the assailants fled the scene in the same vehicle in an unknown direction and emergency health personnel and police officers were contacted by the nearby people.

On arrival, the officers immediately transported Alcoser to a medical facility, where he was initially treated and now reported to be in stable condition while Escalante was pronounced dead by the officers at the scene as his body was found motionless on top of a concrete septic tank in the backyard.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are actively working or trying to determine the motive behind the attack which has claimed a life of one and left one injured.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further information will be provided by Writeups 24 when it becomes available.