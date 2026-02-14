Michael Gladden faces attempted murder charges for 2020 shooting in Belize City

Belize: Michael Gladden, who is also known as “Wannie” and is 26 years old, will be appearing before the court for an attempted murder charge of a 33-year old Belize City. He is on trial before Justice Candace Nanton at the High Court. The charge is of shooting a woman, which took place on December 20, 2020, at Antelope Street in Belize City.

In court, Gladden’s attorney Ian Gray made a no case submission. He said that there was no sufficient evidence to identify Gladden as a participant in the attack. His attorney also argued that there was no proof of Gladden’s association with the other man involved.

However, Crown Counsel Joseph Perez went against the submission. He told the court that the virtual complainant did in fact identify Gladden. The woman said that she had known him for over a year and a half prior to the incident. She also told him that she saw Gladden three weeks before and during the shooting.

The 30-year old woman gave her evidence by video link. She has been living in refuge in the United States since then due to fear for her safety. Before her testimony, the Judge ensured that she was alone and had no documents related to the case.

According to the witness, she left her home with her ex-common husband on December 20, 2020, to go to a local store. On their way, they noticed Gladden and another man standing near a tree. She said that the two men seemed “up to something.”

After their visit to the shop, the two men started walking behind them. She said that the other man began shooting at her ex husband, who fled the scene to look for cover. The woman told them that she also started running but had an accident in the London Bridge area and took shelter in a nearby muddy swamp.

She said that the two men chased after her and fired several shots at her, while she struggled to stay afloat in the swamp. Gladden shot at her and out of fear, she started acting like she was dead. The woman also told the court that one of the men said “She done dead, let’s go” before they left.

A man from the area came forward to help her out of the swamp. The police were notified and she was taken to the hospital. Gladden was among those charged along with Deandre Adolphus, who later died in a separate incident. Gladden is now the only one on trial. The court proceedings are ongoing.