Four Caribbean Nations join CRFM in historic Fisheries Governance Move

Caribbean: In a huge step for regional fisheries governance, four Caribbean nations - Anguilla, The Bahamas, Dominica, and Montserrat - have signed the Agreement Establishing the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM). The signing was simultaneous for all four during the Sixteen Special Issue of the CRFM Ministerial Council which was a part of Caribbean Week of Agriculture 2025 hosted in St Kitts and Nevis.

The CRFM is based in Belize City which is also the home base of the CARICOM institution. It has been in operation since 2003 and introduced several coordinated efforts to manage and develop the region’s marine and fishery resources in a sustainable way. With the recent additions to its membership, the organization now has 17 Member States which reinforces its position as the primary advocate for the Caribbean in issues related to fishery management.

Delegates present at the signing ceremony

Kyle Hodge, Minister for Economic Development, Industry, Commerce, Lands, Planning, Water and Natural Resources (Anguilla)

Montez Williams, Minister in charge, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources (The Bahamas) Deputy Secretary

Roland Royer, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy in Dominica

John Patrick Osborne, Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth Affairs, and Sports (Montserrat)

Key policies adopted by CRFM

The Executive Director of the CRFM Secretariat, Dr Marc Williams, described this as a very positive and uniting step for Caribbean fisheries governance. He said that the CRFM’s strength is in its governance structure, noting that resource partners evaluate institutional accountability before they provide support.