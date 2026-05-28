Antigua Police Probe Liberta Home Invasion, Two Elderly Residents Injured

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance following a violent home invasion and shooting.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two elderly residents were injured during a violent home invasion and shooting on Tuesday morning, May 26, at their home in Green Hill, Liberta. Police have launched an investigation and are asking the public for help.

The victims have been identified as elderly couple, a 68-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, who were physically assaulted by the attackers during the violent home invasion.

According to police reports, the attack took place on Tuesday morning, at approximately 2:00 a.m., while both the individuals were peacefully sleeping in their home, when two masked men forced their way into their residence.

Upon forcing their entry into the house, both the men found the homeowners and confronted them while aggressively demanding to hand over money and valuables.

During the robbery, the couple tried to stop them but the confrontation turned physical during which one of the masked suspects attacked the male victim and harshly beat him across his body. While the second intruder pulled out a firearm and shot the 69-year-old female victim directly in her right leg, inflicting multiple injuries.

After taking all the unidentified valuables, both the attackers fled the scene in an unknown direction, following which the couple contacted the emergency medical technicians who rushed both the elderly victims to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in St. John's for medical treatment.

On arrival, the hospital doctors treated the husband for severe blunt-force trauma and the wife for her gunshot wound and confirmed that their injuries are not life-threatening and they both are in a stable condition.

Police authorities were also contacted at the scene who have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are actively working to piece together the event and to capture the assailants.

Authorities are urging people with information to come forward and assist them in locating or identifying the suspects who are described as slim-built men and wearing dark face coverings.