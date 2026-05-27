Trinidad: Police Constable charged over kissing female officer without consent

A Northern Division police constable has been granted bail after being charged with indecent assault for allegedly kissing a female officer without consent.

Trinidad and Tobago: A police constable from the Northern Division has been charged for allegedly kissing a female officer without her consent at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. He was granted bail set at $200,000 after appearing before the Port of Spain Master’s Court.

According to police reports, police Constable Nkosi Nunes was presented before the Port of Spain Master’s Court on Monday, May 25, after formally charged with Indecent Assault on the same day, following direct legal instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

During his arraignment the justice read his charge of Indecent Assault, and stated that the male cop had violated a Section 15(1) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 11:28 of Trinidad and Tobago. The justice, after hearing the cop's pleading, granted him a bail of $200,000 bail with surety.

The Master Guerra-Abraham then adjourned the case as the investigation into the matter is ongoing and set the next date of hearing which is scheduled to take place on 18 June 2026, while stating that the accused Nunes is legally required to return to court for his next hearing.

The court further stated that if the man is found guilty for the offence for which he appeared before the court, two types of penalties will be imposed on him including, criminal sentencing under Trinidad and Tobago law and institutional disciplinary action by the police service.

Until then he is on bail with some conditions or restrictions which includes not to go near or approach the victim, a female cop.

Reportedly, the incident took place on March 20th, 2025, when the victim and the suspect were at the Police Administration Building where they were carrying out their duties. While the female cop was performing her duty, suddenly the male cop forcibly kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Following which the female cop officially reported the non-consensual act to her seniors and to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) on June 27th, 2025, expecting or triggering an internal investigation.

Top police including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Natasha George Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Smith Senior Superintendent Lindon Douglas, coordinated and immediately launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the matter.

The extensive enquiries supervised by Woman Superintendent Bacchus were conducted and the file of the same was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr. Roger Gaspard SC who reviewed the evidence and officially advised that a criminal charge be laid.

Later the male cop was arrested and charged with indecent assault under the Sexual Offences Act.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details about his next hearing or new finding will be disclosed when it becomes available.