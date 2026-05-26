Jet Ski Explosion in Antigua Leaves Man Critically Injured

A man in Antigua is fighting for his life after a jet ski exploded on dry land near Hawksbill Beach, prompting a police investigation.

Antigua and Barbuda: A young man is fighting for his life after suffering severe burn injuries on Friday afternoon, May 22, when a jet ski exploded on dry land across the road at Hawksbill Beach in Antigua. Authorities have launched a probe into the matter to determine what caused the explosion.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Friday afternoon, at Hawksbill Beach when a young man was working on a jet ski on dry land at a garage facility located directly across the road where at the same time a student walkathon event in the area was winding down.

While the mechanic was operating or servicing the watercraft, it suddenly suffered some failure which caused or triggered a loud, and a few seconds later a sudden explosion. The blast immediately engulfed both the jet ski and the young man in heavy, intense flames.

Following which the beachgoers quickly responded and alerted the emergency services, while the other people attempted to assist the man. The people grabbed a local garden hose to douse the victim and suppress the spreading fire until official help arrived. While few people quickly dragged away the nearby, exposed gas tanks to prevent a massive chain-reaction explosion.

Due to the extreme burn injuries of the victim, bystanders decided not to wait for an ambulance and immediately rushed him to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, with the help of a coworker of the man. On arrival at the hospital, the victim was admitted by the staff where he is currently undergoing emergency treatment for critical, life-threatening burn injuries.

Shortly after the incident and a private execution of the man, firefighters arrived on the scene and successfully extinguished the remaining fire, which had already caused destruction to the vehicle.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and have seized the jet ski to determine which factors including mechanical fault, fuel ignition, or another technical issue caused the fire.

Authorities have not disclosed the current condition of the man as they are investigating the accident. Enquiries are ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.