Trinidad: Four arrested after armed home invasion and robbery in Wallerfield

Police in Trinidad and Tobago arrested four suspects, including two juveniles, after a home invasion in Wallerfield where cash, jewellery and other valuables were stolen.

Trinidad and Tobago: Four suspects, including two juveniles, were arrested following an intelligence-led police operation into an armed robbery and home invasion on Wednesday, May 20. Officers also seized a shotgun and recovered several items believed to have been stolen during the incident.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, at around 11:10 a.m., when a 28-year-old Venezuelan woman was standing outside her home on Demerara Road, Wallerfield, where she spotted four males.

Reportedly, the female noticed that four men, one armed with a firearm, were emerging from nearby bushes and were ready to approach the house, following which she ran inside her house and secured all the locks.

But the suspects noticed her running and pursued her to the house and then violently broke down the front door of the house to force their way inside the house. Once they gained entry into the house, one of the suspects who was armed with a firearm held the female at a gunpoint and announced robbery.

After that the intruders ransacked the home and stole the valuables like TT$5,000 in cash, a quantity of jewellery, including a gold chain, earrings, and a wristwatch, before fleeing back into the bushes to escape the scene.

Following which the female victim contacted the officers and reported about the incident, acting on which the officers attached to Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) immediately launched an intelligence-led operation.

The officers attached to the Northern Division Task Force, the Inter-Agency Task Force, and the dedicated Home Invasion Team quickly started their investigation into the matter and conducted a search in the nearby areas.

During the operation, the officers conducted a search in the Pinto district, where they noticed all the four suspects and quickly arrested them. The officers also recovered a shotgun from the suspects which was used during the crime.

Authorities stated that the officer's quick efforts and victim’s quick response led to the arrest of the men, while stating that the investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be released when it becomes available.