Antigua Carnival 2026 Calendar released

With pre-events already underway since April, Antigua and Barbuda has detailed its full Carnival 2026 programme, leading into major festivities from late July through early August.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda is all set to host the much-awaited Antigua Carnival 2026 July 24 to August 4, 2026. The event dates and activity calendar has been launched at the State Insurance Conference Room, under the theme, “Feel the Rhythm."

The countdown for the premier summer festival in the Caribbean has started, with festivities commencing with the first pre-event on April 11 at the Rising Sun Grounds.

“Join us for the Event launch of Antigua Carnival 2026 at Rising Sounds Grounds from 2 PM until! Feel the Rhythm of Mas! Feel the Rhythm of Music! Feel the Rhythm of Carnival!,” shared Antigua Carnival via their official Facebook page.

Antigua Carnival 2026

Schedule PRE-EVENTS

Friday, May 29 – Rhythm Friday (Redcliffe Street); Calypso Tent Opens (Jack Idle)

Saturday, May 30 – Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

Friday, June 5 – Rhythm Friday (Redcliffe Street); Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

Saturday, June 6 – Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

Thursday, June 11 – Jam Corner (Redcliffe Street)

Friday, June 12 – Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

Saturday, June 13 – Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

Friday, June 19 – Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

Saturday, June 20 – Pan in De City (Redcliffe Street); Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

Thursday, June 25 – Jam Corner (Redcliffe Street)

Friday, June 26 – Rhythm Friday (Redcliffe Street); Calypso Monarch Quarter-Finals (Jack Idle)

Saturday, June 27 – Calypso Monarch Quarter-Finals (Jack Idle)

Friday, July 3 – Party Monarch Quarter-Finals (Jack Idle)

Sunday, July 12 – Aunty Claudette’s Kiddies Fete (Carnival City)

Thursday, July 16 – Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals (Carnival City)

Friday, July 17 – Party Monarch Semi-Finals (Carnival City)

Saturday, July 18 – Mr & Miss Teenage Pageant (Carnival City)

Sunday, July 19 – Junior Calypso (Carnival City); Junior Soca (Carnival City)

Tuesday, July 21 – Queen of Carnival (Carnival City)

MAIN EVENTS