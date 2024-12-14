Saint Lucia welcomes 4 cruise ships on National Day, bringing over 9000 passengers

Saint Lucia welcomed 4 cruises on its National Day, bringing more than 9000 passengers to the island nation. The vessels including, Vision of the Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Royal Clipper and Emerald Sakara docked simultaneously at the shores of the country on Friday, bringing thousands of enthusiastic passengers. “A warm National Day welcome to Vision of […]

Saint Lucia welcomed 4 cruises on its National Day, bringing more than 9000 passengers to the island nation.

The vessels including, Vision of the Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Royal Clipper and Emerald Sakara docked simultaneously at the shores of the country on Friday, bringing thousands of enthusiastic passengers.

“A warm National Day welcome to Vision of the Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Royal Clipper and Emerald Sakara! We hope you have a wonderful day experiencing the beautiful Saint Lucian culture,” noted Saint Lucia Cruise Port.

Grand Welcoming Ceremony

The Captain, crew members and all the passengers were given a warm and prestigious welcome. Passengers onboard all the four vessels explored and enjoyed the natural beauty and diverse attractions of the country.

Along with that, the visitors were introduced to the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation.

Shedding light on the arrival of thousands of passengers, the tourism authority noted that it was truly a great experience for them to host them and showcase the diverse offerings of the country.

Boost in Cruise Tourism

Emphasising on the record-breaking year for cruise arrivals, the Government of Saint Lucia asserted that its impact is quite evident.

They further mentioned about the significant growth being witnessed by local businesses and added that it is providing income to small entrepreneurs which is fostering job creation, and supporting communities.

“From the rental of beach chairs to island tours, craft markets, restaurants, and transportation services, cruise tourism fuels a ripple effect of economic benefits,” noted Saint Lucia Government.

Buzz on Saint Lucia’s beaches

The authorities of Saint Lucia shared about the buzz in Saint Lucia beaches and said that these are not just havens of relaxation but key drivers of the island’s economy. They shared the glimpses of cruise visitors enjoying their time in local beaches, having their gala time.

“These images capture a vibrant day at two of our local beaches, where visitors—many of whom are cruise passengers—enjoy rented beach chairs, umbrellas, and serene waters.”

National Day of Saint Lucia

National Day of Saint Lucia is celebrated annually on 13th December, 2024. Minister Ernest Hilaire asked all the citizens to unite together and celebrate their rich history and vibrant culture. He also inspired all the citizens to embrace hope, foster progress, and cherish the bonds that unite them as one people.

The Minister further encouraged citizens to make continuous efforts with a vision to building a brighter future together.