St. Kitts and Nevis launches Youth Economic Empowerment Bureau consultation

Prime Minister Drew said the proposed Youth Economic Empowerment Bureau will expand access to training, mentorship and financing for young entrepreneurs across St Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew attended the official opening of the Youth Economic Empowerment Bureau Validation Workshop on Friday, May 22, 2026. He described this initiative as an important step in creating more opportunities for the youth across the Federation.

The event was attended by many young people, stakeholders, and representatives from the government to discuss the future of youth entrepreneurship and economic growth in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The proposed Youth Economic Empowerment Bureau is designed to help young entrepreneurs transform their ideas into successful businesses by providing access to mentorship, financing pathways, training, and essential support services,” read an official Facebook post by St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

During his address, PM Drew said that the government remains dedicated to creating opportunities that foster young people’s innovation and entrepreneurship. He noted that St. Kitts and Nevis is full of highly-talented young individuals who can compete on the international stage if provided the right resources and support.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the young people of the twin island nation to look beyond the boundaries of the Federation and to have a global perspective. He added, “The world is your stage, and you must see yourself as capable of competing and succeeding on that stage. These accomplishments demonstrate that the youth of Saint Kitts and Nevis can compete with anyone in the region and beyond.”

The government said that the Bureau will also play a key role in identifying emerging opportunities across many sectors for young people, which will help promote economic growth and innovation in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The Validation Workshop forms part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that the Bureau is responsive, impactful, and aligned with the needs and aspirations of young people throughout the Federation,” noted the official source.