PM Terrance Drew highlights Afri-Caribbean partnership at Intra-African Trade Fair Presidential Panel

St Kitts and Nevis is positioning itself as a strategic gateway for deepening Africa-Caribbean relations through enhanced trade, education, and sustainable development.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew participated in the opening presidential panel of the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The session, led by the President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, focused on advancing Africa’s position as a global economic force through the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

During the gathering, which included African Heads of State, senior African Union officials, and international partners, PM Drew highlighted the important role of the Caribbean as the sixth region of the African Union, in shaping the continent’s future through expanded partnerships. He called the regional leaders to collaborate to enhance African-Caribbean ties, with a major focus on trade, innovation, and mutual development.

He said that at present, African-Caribbean trade is very minimal. It holds a great chance for transformational growth in areas like renewable energy, agriculture, health care, and tourism. The Prime Minister also highlighted the educational exchange programmes, which include collaborations with institutions in Tanzania, Kenya and Ghana, as an example of the growing ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis reflected on the history of the transatlantic slave trade, between Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe. He noted that while it was once suffering and exploited, the trade has created a new pathway - “Trans-Atlantic bridge of hope,” to grow both Africa and the Caribbean through mutually beneficial trade and cooperation.

He said, “We are saying today that instead of looking at that event that harmed us, that we can see hope today and establish what we can call the Trans-Atlantic bridge of hope, where we reconnect the Caribbean and Africa through trade for all of our benefits.”

PM Drew also underscored initiatives such as geothermal energy projects and direct air routes, which he said could open new pathways for economic growth and cultural exchange.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also emphasized the great history of the Pan-African struggle, which included references to the leaders and cultural figures of Marcus Garvey, Kwame Nkrumah, and Bob Marley. This reminded the audience of the Caribbean's long-term role in global unity and liberation efforts.