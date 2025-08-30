PM Terrance Drew discusses national issues, reforms and international partnerships on Freedom FM Interview

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recently appeared on an interview show hosted by Freedom FM 106.5. During the interview he interacted with listeners and discussed a wide range of national issues, ongoing government projects, reforms, and upcoming international partnerships.

“I just wanted to come this afternoon and say good afternoon to all of our citizens and residents and those who are listening and to discuss a number of critical matters that are of national interest to our people,” noted PM Drew.

PM Drew highlighted the need for cooperation between the Caribbean and the Africa more closely, while efforts are being made to prepare the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis for a stronger and more diversified economy.

Minimum Wage Increase

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew addressed the issue of minimum wage and said that increasing it is his government's top priority. He highlighted that raising the minimum wage is not for economic reasons alone but also to improve quality of life for workers in the Federation.

“Based on recent analysis, it is $12.50 cents. Per hour. It has gone since. When we came into office, it was at 1075 per hour. I think that is where we were. And we have grown. It was less than that because it was at $9 per hour, which was $360 per week,” said the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

He further added, “Since we have been here, we have taken it to $12.50 per week. And that is a signal. And that is a significant increase. Sorry. Per hour. So we have gone from $9 per hour to $12.50 per hour. And the government of the Labour Party must take credit for this because in your term in office, every Labour Party has successfully increased the minimum wage.”

Healthcare Development

The Prime Minister and Minister of Health, also presented a number of healthcare system reform initiatives and projects in St Kitts and Nevis. He said that one of the government’s major priorities is the construction of the new modern hospital, which will feature the latest technology and special care.

PM Drew highlighted the improvements being made to the JNF General Hospital, which includes addition of a new CT scan machine, an EEG machine, and a modern MRI machine. Additionally, the new hospital will be climate-resilient, hurricane-resistant and constructed to international standards.

Also, he explained that additional specialists are currently employed at the hospital to offer top-notch care to the residents, such as cardiology, vascular surgery and diabetes management.

In addition, he explained the reason for using second-hand ambulances and said that the nation's ambulances were in poor condition when his government took office which led to the purchase of brand new Toyota ambulances that will be received in October 2025.