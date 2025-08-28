St Kitts and Nevis signs MoU with GSD to boost disaster preparedness and response

St Kitts and Nevis is building stronger defenses against natural disasters through a new partnership with Global Support and Development.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Terrance Drew, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Support and Development (GSD), to formalize a new working relationship with the company. It is targeted at improving St Kitts and Nevis’ capacity to adequately cope with and respond to natural disasters.

The MoU was signed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in a signing ceremony on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the St Kitts Marriott Resort. This involves partnership between the Government of the twin island nation and GSD - an international non-profit that supports disaster management systems.

Under this collaboration, GSD is required to assist the Federation in improving preparedness, response to disasters and resilience-building initiatives across St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew urges proactive approach amid rising climate risks

During his address, Prime Minister Drew highlighted the importance for preparedness in regard to the growing climate threats. He noted that though the results of climate change remain uncertain, proactive measures and form strong partnerships are essential to protect the communities.

“We don’t fully understand what will happen with the rising temperature and with climate change. We have some ideas of what could happen, and the ideas, they speak to a bad future with respect to disasters and climate change. But with all of that said, there’s always hope,” added PM Drew.

He further added that they have put their hope in organizations like GSD, which works with small nations like St Kitts and Nevis, to help them stay prepared for the uncertainties.

GSD enhances national preparedness efforts

In recent times, GSD has contributed to support national preparedness by equipping community centers with base radios, giving handheld devices to volunteers, and supplying vital equipment to improve NEMA’s operations.

GSD CEO, Dr Michael Court, reiterated that the company aims to support local economy systems instead of destroying them. Their approach, he said, is to reinforce the existing structures and to respond quickly during disasters.

The agreement signed between St Kitts and Nevis and GSD also provides for technical assistance, training, as well as access to GSD’s humanitarian vessel, MV Dawn, in times of emergency.

Senior Government officials which included Cabinet Secretary, Dr Marcus Natta; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Glenroy Blanchette; and Nevis Disaster Management Director Brian Dyer, were present at the signing ceremony.