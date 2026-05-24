Belize: Man fatally shot behind Church in Unitedville, Cayo District

Police in Cayo have launched an investigation after a 43-year-old man was shot multiple times behind the River of Life Church in Unitedville and later died at hospital.

Belize: A 43-year-old man was shot and killed behind the River of Life Church in Unitedville, Cayo District, on Tuesday night, May 19. Police in Cayo have launched an investigation into the shooting.

The victim has been identified as Allen Gongora, a laborer and father of two children. He is a resident of Cayo District who was shot multiple times by the assailants.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday night, at around 10: 00 p.m., when the victim Allen Gongora was in an area near a communication tower behind the River of Life Church, a location considered as a regional drug base.

A dark skinned gunman quietly came into the area and approached the victim and shortly after that he opened fire in the victim’s direction from a close range, hitting him multiple times across his body. After that, the shooter immediately fled the scene to the main highway and jumped into a waiting black Chevrolet Equinox SUV, which sped off toward Belmopan.

Following the shooting, the nearby people contacted the officers and reported about the incident who, on arrival, discovered the victim with apparent gunshot wounds and suspected quantities of crack cocaine and cannabis in his hands.

The officers then immediately transported him to the Western Regional Hospital for medical treatment where on arrival he was treated but later succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

The officers have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and processed the scene. The tactical units, including the Special Patrol Unit (SPU), Mobile Interdiction Unit, and the GI3 gang intelligence task force then immediately mobilized and flooded the highway escape routes, intending to capture the suspects.

While conducting a check on the roads, officers successfully tracked down the vehicle, a black Chevrolet Equinox near Roaring Creek Village linked to the incident, and asked the occupants to stop.

Upon noticing that the officers were chasing them, the occupants abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee the scene on foot into nearby yards but officers chased them and arrested seven suspects (six males and one female). The officers then took all the people in custody and detained them in a police station.

Authorities stated that all the people including the victim and the suspects are linked to the drug trafficking and the reason behind the killing is also linked to some drug issues. Officers stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing as all the suspects are being interrogated.