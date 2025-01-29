Saint Lucia welcomes Majestic Princess' Maiden Call, set to host 32,000 passengers this Week

The maiden call of the cruise ship was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates.

Saint Lucia welcomed Majestic Princess on her inaugural cruise call to Port Castries, marking another milestone in the thriving cruise industry of the island. The vessel brought more than 3000 passengers to the country, greeting them with a warm welcome as they stepped off the ship to explore the unique offerings of the nation.

The maiden call of the cruise ship was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The ceremony was attended by officials including, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, led by CEO Louis Lewis, representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Invest Saint Lucia, the Saint Lucia Cruise Ports Agency, port agent Cox& Company and many others.

CEO Louis Lewis emphasized on the crucial role of cruise tourism and highlighted the benefits it brings to vendors and individuals working directly in the sector, driving not only their businesses but economic growth as a whole.

“Today, Saint Lucia proudly welcomes Majestic Princess from Princess Cruises on her inaugural call to Port Castries! This marks another milestone for our island as a top cruise destination,” noted the Government of Saint Lucia.

Passengers on board explored diverse attractions of Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia continues to stand out on cruise itineraries, as all the visitors received unique and vibrant cultural experiences, and stunning natural landscapes. The Piton Coastal Tour, a popular land-and-sea adventure seemed to be the major attraction for the visitors. Passengers onboard enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere of Castries, indulging them in the dining options, shopping for local art and crafts and taking advantage of duty-free shopping.

Saint Lucia to welcome more than 32,000 passengers in the ongoing week

Saint Lucia has marked a great start to the ongoing week by welcoming the inaugural visit by Majestic Princess, operated by Princess Cruises. The tourism authority will welcome 13 more vessels in the coming days, elevating the overall profile of Saint Lucia as a premier Cruise destination.

Cruise Schedule (28th Jan – 1st Feb, 2025)

28th January, 2025

· Iona (6509 passengers)

· Sea Cloud 11 (96 passengers)

29th January, 2025

· Resilient Lady (2770 passengers)

· Marella Voyager (1912 passengers)

30th January, 2025

· Arvia (6509 passengers)

· Viking Sea (930 passengers)

· Explora 2 (100 passengers)

· Le Champlain (184 passengers)

31st January, 2025

· Norwegian Viva (3221 passengers)

· AIDAbella (2500 passengers)

· Wind Spirit (148 passengers)

1st February, 2025

· Sea Cloud (64 passengers)

· Britannia (4324 passengers)

Emphasizing on the cruise industry, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority aimed at continuing to make collaborations with key agencies with a vision to ensure a world-class and sustainable tourism experience to all the visitors. The authorities highlighted about the essential role of the cruise industry and added that it plays a significant role in driving economic growth, benefitting a wide range of stakeholders, including vendors, taxi drivers, tour operators, tour guides, private boat charters, restaurants, and bars across the island.

The Saint Lucia tourism authority further reiterated their commitment to prioritize quality and sustainability, developing a more resilient and impactful tourism product that benefits both locals and visitors alike.