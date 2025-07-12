Grammy Winner Coco Jones engaged to NBA Star Donovan Mitchell, shares romantic proposal photos

The proposal took place in a stunning outdoor setting, surrounded by glowing white candles as the sun set, creating a romantic and intimate atmosphere.

Los Angeles: NBA star Donovan Mitchell and Grammy winning singer Coco Jones shared the update of their engagement with fans on Friday, July 11. This announcement was shared via Coco Jones’ Instagram account, where she shared a sunlit photo of her and Mitchell embracing each other, while her engagement ring was on display.

The proposal appeared to take place in a beautiful outdoor setting, with lit white candles around the couple, as the sun went down. Jones wore a white dress for the occasion, matching the elegant theme of the moment.

The news brought out a flood of congratulations from celebrities and fans. Public figures like Angel Reese, Jaylen Brown, Lady London, Jessie Reyez, and Chloe Bailey shared their support in the comments. “makes me the happiest” said Chloe Bailey.

Jones confirms relationship after an year of secret dating

Mitchell, who at present is a guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jones had maintained their relationship in secret for the past year. During a recent interview which took place in March 2025 on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Jones officially announced that they are a couple.

Although the two stars kept their relationship low-profile, they both have been doing very well in their separate careers. Mitchell had a great run with the Cavaliers in the last season, at the same time which saw the release of Jones’ first album “Why Not More” in April.

The couple has yet to set a date for the wedding, but the engagement is a new chapter for this high profile pair. Their fans as well as other celebrities and athletes are still very much on board as they look forward to what is next for the couple.