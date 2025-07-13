Justin Bieber Shocks Fans with Surprise 20-Track Album “Swag” Featuring Hailey and Son in Bold Family Reveal

Justin Bieber has surprised his fans once again by releasing a new 20-track surprise album titled “Swag.” When fans were dealing with the news of Bieber’s health issues the announcement of this new album dropped. The album's promotional photos feature Justin Bieber alongside his wife Hailey Bieber and their son. In one of the photos, Hailey is standing holding the child as Justin has his back to the camera with the word “SWAG” written on the photo.

Most recently, a video of the singer going after a photographer on Father’s Day went viral. Bieber is recorded saying in the clip: “I'm a dad. I'm a husband. You're not getting it. It's not clocking you. I'm standing on business.” The video is now featured in one of the songs from the album - Butterflies.

Album “Swag” reflects Beiber’s personal life

Notably, the album is of an hour long duration which includes tracks like Dadz Love, Therapy Session, and Devotion. It also includes collaborations with various other rappers like Gunna, Sexxy Red, and Cash Cobain. His album title “Swag” was inspired by his 2012 hit song – Boyfriend, where he sang a line “swag, swag, swag, on you”.

Other tracks like Soulful, Forgiveness and Devotion that demonstrate Bieber’s connection to his faith. Further, fellow artists, such as Big Sean, have spoken out in support of the album and fans are excited to hear Bieber’s new songs after four years.

This album release follows months of media attention on Bieber's personal life. He has posted a few statements about the paparazzi who were being invasive. Also his marriage which recently was the subject of his post regarding a fight with Hailey has been under the media microscope. Fans reacted right away which in turn sparked speculation of issues in their relationship.

Lyrically in the second track, Daisies, seem to represent this tension. Lines like “falling petals do you love me or not” and “you said forever babe, did you mean it or not?” point to issues in the relationship.