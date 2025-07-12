Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew Champions Climate Advocacy and Regional Unity at 49th CARICOM Meeting

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew led a high-level delegation from St Kitts and Nevis to participate in the 49th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) which was held in Jamaica from July 6 to 8, 2025.

The delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Denzil Douglas, Permanent Secretary Naeemah Hazelle, Press Secretary Javon Liburd, Director of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit Viera Galloway, and Senior Foreign Service Officer Bjorn Hazel.

Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness assumed the Chairmanship of the 9th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting. The meeting brought together leaders from across the Caribbean region to discuss issues related to regional cooperation, sustainability, and economic resilience.

July 6 - Opening Ceremony

PM Drew attended the official Opening Ceremony of the CARICOM Meeting which was held in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 6. This marked the formal commencement of the two-day summit

PM Drew together with his team held high-level discussions with other regional heads of government to address shared priorities including climate resilience, regional security, food and energy sovereignty, economic growth, digital transformation, and the advancement of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

July 7 - Plenary Session of the 49th CARICOM Meeting

On July 8, Prime Minister Drew presented a powerful address urging CARICOM leaders to stand firm and unified in their language and advocacy on climate change during a plenary session. He asked the region to resist watered-down language to appease industrialized leaders.

Further, the Prime Minister drew parallels between colonial exploitation and global injustice faced by the Caribbean region, including the exploitation surrounding the sugar and banana industries, the struggle for reparations, and inequitable trade practices.

“This is not the first time the Caribbean has been asked to quiet its voice in the name of diplomacy. But history has taught us the cost of silence. Whether we change our language or not, those at the top often still resist meaningful cooperation. We must not be daunted,” highlighted PM Drew.

He also brought up the need for platforms where Caribbean voices can speak with authority and clarity. These platforms include the recent international forums held in St Kitts and Nevis, such as the Green Climate Fund Board Meeting and the Island Innovation Caribbean Summit.

July 8 - Closing Ceremony

The summit ended on July 8 with Prime Minister Drew present at an official press conference with CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness. Prime Minister Drew highlighted the importance of climate justice and South-South cooperation in CARICOM, including the need for global partners to act with greater equity.

PM Drew also underscored CARICOM's commitment to deepening economic and cultural ties with Africa. He also invited member states and stakeholders to attend the upcoming CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting to be held from February 25-27, 2027 in St Kitts and Nevis.