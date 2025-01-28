St Kitts and Nevis: Majestic Princess brings 3000 passengers on maiden call

The inaugural call of the vessel was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates.

Majestic Princess brought more than 3000 passengers to the shores of St Kitts and Nevis on its maiden call to the Federation on Saturday. Passengers onboard the vessel were welcomed with lively cultural dance performances, showcasing and celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of the twin-island nation.

The inaugural call of the vessel was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The Chief Operations Officer (COO) of St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, Calvin Duggins alongside representatives from the Tourism Authority and Delisle Walwyn, presented plaques and exchanged tokens of appreciation to commemorate the first-ever visit of Majestic Princess.

Shedding light on the visit, the tourism delegates called it a significant milestone and added that it aligns with their agenda to position St Kitts and Nevis as a premier Caribbean destination for all the travellers. “The Majestic Princess has made her highly anticipated debut at Port Zante. Towering above the horizon, this impressive vessel exudes elegance and excitement,” said the St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority.

Passengers enjoyed diverse attractions of St Kitts and Nevis

The passengers were treated with the St Kitts’ allure, including its rich culture, natural beauty, and diverse tourism experiences. The nation continued to stand on itineraries, as all the visitors received unique and vibrant cultural experiences while exploring the natural landscapes of the Federation. Several guests embarked on tours to Brimstone Hill Fortress, the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and the pristine beaches of South Friars Bay. All these places seemed out to be the major attractions for all the visitors.

This remarkable surge in the arrival of visitors also played a significant role in creating vital and several economic opportunities for the island. From vendors to taxi operators, tour guides, they all stand to benefit as they provide services to thousands of eager explorers.

Emphasising on the maiden visit by the cruise ship, the tourism authority said that this visit marks the starting of what is hoping to be a new and fruitful relation between the vessel and the country.

Majestic Princess

Majestic Princess is a British-registered Royal-class cruise ship which is operated by Princess Cruises. The cruise ship current cruise is 14 days, round-trip Circle Caribbean. The itinerary started on 21st January, 2025 and ended on 4th February, 2025. The ship is the first custom-designed vessel which is built specifically for the Chinese market and incorporates the successful design platform introduced on its sister ships Royal Princess and Regal Princess, which entered service in 2013 and 2014, respectively.