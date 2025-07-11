Dominica hosts National Cannabis Symposium to shape legal medicinal industry

Dominica: The National Cannabis Symposium was organized on July 9 and 10 at the State House Conference Centre in Roseau, under the theme of “Regulatory and Economic Environment for a Viable Medicinal Cannabis Industry.” This event was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy which also brought together government officials, health experts, farmers, youth representatives and regional players for key discussions on the development of a legal and regulated medicinal cannabis industry in Dominica.

Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, Dominica’s Housing and Urban Development Minister, said the National Cannabis Symposium was about more than an event. “It’s the beginning of critical conversations with key stakeholders in the industry,” she said in a Facebook post.

She wrote, “We cannot ignore the reality: cannabis brings relief to so many, and in many cases, its health benefits outweigh its negative impacts.”

Acting Prime Minister Irving McIntyre gave opening remarks

On the first day of the symposium, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Irving McIntyre led the discussions.

In his opening remarks, he presented the goals of the symposium and said, “Our objectives during this symposium is to explore the vast potential of the cannabis plant, for public health, economic empowerment, agricultural revitalization, and social equity.”

Minister McIntyre further added that the Government of Dominica has recognized cannabis reform as rooted in science, responsible regulation and broad-based consultations of a national imperative and regional opportunity. Moreover, during the 2024/2025 national budget, the government outlined its vision to create laws to allow safe access to medical cannabis.

“We are steadfast in our belief that this emerging industry must be built on the pillars of quality, sustainability, and inclusiveness,” stated Minister McIntyre.

He also said that their approach for a safe access of medical cannabis is part of a larger plan to modernize agriculture and create value-added products.

Additionally, the Acting Prime Minister spoke of the contribution of local farmers, agro-entrepreneurs and young innovators towards building a green economy. Minister McIntyre noted, “Across the Caribbean, our neighbours are moving decisively. Jamaica, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Antigua & Barbuda, and others have legalized or decriminalized cannabis and established licensing regimes.”

Importantly, a National Cannabis Regulatory Commission is also being planned to establish a lasting regulation, so that Dominica continues to be a trustworthy, respectable and competitive player in the world’s cannabis industry.

Attendees of the National Cannabis Symposium