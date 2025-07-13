Caribbean Airlines launches new direct flights between Dominica and San Juan starting August 15n

Travelers can now book early on caribbean-airlines.com to secure the best fares and seat options.

Dominica: Caribbean Airlines has announced new routes with the introduction of direct flights between Dominica and San Juan (Puerto Rico), which will take effect from August 15, 2025. The flights will operate three times a week, and aims to offer travelers more convenience and increased connectivity within the Caribbean region.

Passengers can now book their tickets early on the airlines official website - caribbean-airlines.com, for the best rates and seat options. The flight will leave from Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport to San Juan, with fares starting as low as US$207 one-way, which include taxes and fees.

These new services by the Caribbean Airlines are expected to improve the quality of travel in the region, which in turn will support tourism, business, and family relationships between the two destinations.

Dominica and San Juan - Flight Schedule

According to the official schedule shared by the Caribbean Airlines on Facebook, Flight BW296 will depart Dominica at 10:25 a.m. and will arrive in San Juan at 12:15 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The return service, Flight BW296, will leave San Juan at 4:00 p.m. and arrive in Dominica at 5:50 p.m., operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Route: Dominica to San Juan (Flight BW296) - 10:25 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays)

Route: San Juan to Dominica (Flight BW296) - 4:00 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. (Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays)

Welcome Home initiative

Notably, this expansion of new routes supports the Caribbean Airlines’ “Welcome Home” initiative which is to reconnect Caribbean communities and offer travelers seamless options across the region. Moreover, with Puerto Rico as a main travel hub, the new flights will be giving the passengers greater access to the U.S. and beyond.

The introduction of this new route not only improves intra-Caribbean mobility, but also increases Dominica’s appeal for holiday and business travelers. Also as tourism in the Caribbean gets back on its feet, these new non-stop services are expected to take a leading role towards economic growth and regional integration.