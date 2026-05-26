Trinidad Councillor on Life Support After Suspected Suicide Attempt

Following the discovery, the family members immediately raised the alarm and contacted the emergency services and police officers.

Trinidad and Tobago: Freeport/Chickland councillor Anil Baliram is on life support at the San Fernando General Hospital in critical condition following a suspected suicide attempt at his Couva home on Sunday morning, May 24.

According to police reports, the incident took place early Sunday morning, at around 8:30 a.m., at Watson Court, Exchange, Couva, when Anil Baliram was found unresponsive by his family at his family residence.

Following the discovery, the family members immediately raised the alarm and contacted the emergency services and police officers. The emergency health personnel arrived early and immediately started treating him, trying to normalise his condition and retain his consciousness.

While the Emergency Health Services personnel were performing CPR on the patient, police officers attached to the Couva Police Station also arrived at the scene and began a probe.

Despite the efforts by EHS personnel to stabilize him at the scene, the victim still showed faint signs of life, responding to which the officers rushed him to the Couva District Health Facility before transferring him to the San Fernando General Hospital for further medical treatment.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the medical teams classified his condition as critical and began emergency procedures, while ordering immediate CT scans and additional diagnostic imaging to assess internal damage and brain function.

The officers then went back to the victim’s house and started their investigation during which they searched the premises and discovered a red, yellow and black bungee cord which was tied to an inner ceiling beam inside the house, along with a ladder nearby.

The officers were also notified that a passerby helped the female victim's wife to cut the cord in an effort to save him after hearing her screaming for help. Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter.

The officers are treating this incident as a possible suicide case but are still working hard to piece together the events to determine whether any foul play is involved or not.