Woman Dies in Road Crash Along Santa Familia Road in Belize

Police in Belize are investigating a fatal road accident along Santa Familia Road after a woman died at the scene from severe injuries sustained in the crash.

Belize: A woman died in a road accident along Santa Familia Road on Friday night, May 22. Police are continuing investigations and have not yet released her identity pending notification of her family.

According to police reports, the officers attached to Belize police authorities received a report of a fatal accident on Friday night, at around 10:20 p.m., responding to which the officers attached to San Ignacio traffic police and emergency services dispatched for the scene.

On arrival at the designated accident location, the officers noticed a serious collision along the Santa Familia Road and discovered a severely impacted vehicle which was heavily damaged due to the collision.

The officers then found one adult female victim with major traumatic injuries who was severely injured and was bleeding heavily following which the Emergency responders examined her and discovered that she had already succumbed to her injuries.

The examiner then officially pronounced her dead at the location and ordered her body to be removed to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the female’s death.

The responding officers then immediately seized the vehicle involved in the accident and have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Authorities stated that officers attached to San Ignacio traffic police are working hard to piece together the accident and are looking into the matter to determine what has caused the accident.

The further details regarding the accident including how many vehicles were involved, whether mechanical failure or speeding played a role in the crash, and the identity of the deceased woman are currently being withheld by the Belize Police Department until formal family notifications are complete.

Enquiries into the fatal crash are ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.