Jamaica's Carnival Sunday ignites streets with color, energy, and culture, bringing thousands of revellers

Masqueraders and revellers brought the streets of Jamaica to life with style, energy, and endless soca beats during the Carnival 2025 Road March, creating an unforgettable celebration of music and joy.

29th of April 2025

Carnival Sunday brought the streets to life in Jamaica with celebrations of colour, energy, and the vibrant culture and traditions of the island. The Carnival season which began in Jamaica following Easter has been marking remarkable increase in visitor arrivals and almost full occupancy of hotel rooms. 

Masqueraders and revellers hit the streets, dripping in style, bringing their fully energy and good vibes to the Jamaican Carnival Road March. The revellers grooved to the pure energy, endless soca and non-stop celebration as they all feted through the streets for the ultimate Carnival 2025. 

Several renowned personalities attended the Carnival Sunday. The attendees include, the retired sprinter, Asafa Powell continued the festivities with his wife, Alyshia Powell as they hit the road for the annual road march. 

Along with that, popular entertainers Darrielle 'Trippple X' Cummings and his wife Foxy Nelson also hit the road this Carnival Sunday, marching with Xodus. Popular Tiktoker and dancer Miguel Ford has also expressed excitement about fulfilling his dream of marching in Carnival. He described the experience as ‘totally worth it,’ and encouraged others to join in this fun.

Carnival Aunty enjoyed Jamaica Carnival and rates 10/10

Trinidadian Lisa Farrer, also known as Carnival Aunty, also attended the Jamaica Carnival. She was spotted holding a ‘'Early detection saves lives' flag while jumping with carnival band on Road March Sunday. 

Lisa Farrer is a carnival veteran of over 40 years, who discovered a lump in her breast just before Miami Carnival in 2022. With no family history of breast cancer, she got a mammogram. She mentioned about attending Carnival and said that Jamaicans have been very welcoming of her and is encouraging her detections. She also rated Jamaica carnival a ten out of ten experience. 

Jamaica Carnival to boost tourism and local economy 

The Ministry of Tourism of Jamaica shed light on the Carnival and described it another major boost to the local tourism sector and economy. They highlighted about the arrival of thousands of visitors, filling the hotels and Airbnbs. The Jamaica Tourism authority noted that their Carnival is continuing to grow as a world-class event, strengthening Jamaica’s position as a premier entertainment destination. 

They added that Jamaica’s Carnival has always and will continue to bring significant economic benefits to communities and businesses across the island.

