Trinidad and Tobago: Police Investigate Armed Robbery of Supervisor in Barataria

A 45-year-old supervisor was robbed at gunpoint outside her home in Barataria, Trinidad, after returning from work on Tuesday night.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 45-year-old female supervisor was robbed at gunpoint right outside her residence by the attacker after she returned back from work on Tuesday night, on May 26. The attack occurred in Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria, Trinidad.

According to police reports, the incident took place Tuesday night, at around 9 p.m., at Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria, when the 45-year-old female supervisor attached to a Darren’s Doubles outlet arrived at her home.

Reportedly, on arrival at her residence in a Nissan X-Trail SUV, the female exited the vehicle and was preparing to open her garage gate to park her car during which two armed bandits suddenly emerged and ran up to her.

Both the men then drew their firearms in the woman’s direction and announced robbery before snatching her Samsung mobile phone first. After that the men then aggressively ransacked the inside of her SUV, and found her purse which contained her driver's license, identification cards, and $50,000 in cash that belonged to her employer, Darren's Doubles and immediately seized it.

After stealing all her valuable items, both the armed assailants or robbers fled the scene foot and were last spotted running through a large concrete drain off Seventh Avenue. Following the robbery, the female quickly contacted the officers attached to Morvant Police Station and reported about the incident.

Responding to which the officers arrived at the location and searched the nearby area to capture the suspects but their efforts to locate the suspects were futile as the robbers had already escaped the area.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and are actively trying to locate the suspects. The officers also urged the citizens to help or assist officers if they have any information about the suspects or about their whereabouts.

The incident drew significant attention because of its unrealistic circumstances as people are questioning that “robbers stole her purse, cash, phone but not her vehicle. How is this possible?”

The case remains under active investigation by local authorities and further details regarding the incident will be provided by Writeups24 when it becomes available.