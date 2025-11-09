Liat Air launches new direct flights from Antigua to Santo Domingo and Punta Cana starting December 2025

Dominican Republic: Liat Air announced the launch of new direct flight services to two major destinations in the Dominican Republic - Santo Domingo and Punta Cana. The introduction of this new service to Santo Domingo (SDQ) will begin from December 12, 2025, while these services will be launched in Punta Cana (PUJ) on December 15, 2025.

This expansion marks a big step forward in the development of Liat Air’s aim to improve regional connectivity. They introduced new routes that will connect Antigua and Barbuda to the Dominican Republic, making travel easier across the wider Caribbean. The new routes are expected to include a wide range of travelers from Caribbean nationals to international tourists and business professionals from the region.

Santo Domingo, the capital and business center of the Dominican Republic, will present better access for business travelers, students and government officials. Punta Cana, a favorite tourist spot for its beautiful beaches and luxury resorts, will attract leisure travelers who are on the search for new vacation spots.

Mission to connect Caribbean nations

CEO of Liat Air, Hafsah Abdulsalam, said that the expansion of new routes into the Dominican Republic is a part of the airline’s mission to connect the Caribbean. She also noted that these new routes are a response to the increased demand for easy and convenient travel between key destinations.

“Our entry into the Dominican Republic is a natural extension of our mission to connect the Caribbean. These new routes respond to the growing demand for seamless travel between key regional destinations and reflect our commitment to supporting economic development, tourism, and cultural exchange,” said Abdulsalam.

Flight Schedule

The Antigua-Santo Domingo route flight services will be operated by ATR 42-600. The weekly services will depart from Antigua on Fridays at 2pm and will arrive in Santo Domingo at 4pm. The return flight will leave at 4:45pm and will arrive back in Antigua at 6:45pm. Fares for these new services start at $348 one way.

Flight services between Dominica and Punta Cana will be operated from December 9, 2025, two times a week - Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights will depart at 2:10pm and will arrive in Punta Cana at 3:45pm. The return flight will leave at 4:45pm and reach Dominica at 6:20pm. These services will be operated with Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft.