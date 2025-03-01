Nevis to welcome thousands of passengers in March 2025 with 10 vessels set to arrive
The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis shares the cruise ship timetable, expressing excitement about new opportunities for local businesses.
Nevis is all set to welcome hundreds and thousands of passengers in March 2025. As per reports, around 10 vessels will berth at the ports of the island nation, with the majority of disembarkment from the cruise ships operated by various cruise line companies.
Sharing the comprehensive time-table of cruise ships, the Ministry of Tourism of Nevis expressed excitement and said that they are looking forward to bringing a new wave of opportunities for local businesses. They expressed their desire to welcome all these cruise ships carrying hundreds and thousands of passengers, aiming to showcase the best of Nevis to all.
The Ministry of Tourism emphasized on the arrival of all these cruise ships and noted that it will play a huge role in promoting local businesses, giving citizens an opportunity to exhibit and sell their locally produced goods and services.
“We aim to promote local businesses in Nevis always. Don’t miss this chance to boost your business and contribute to our vibrant tourism industry,” said Ministry of Tourism – Nevis.
Monthly Cruise Schedule for March 2025
Sunday, 2nd March, 2025 – Club Med 2
Tuesday, 4th March, 2025 – Emerald Sakara
Tuesday, 11th March, 2025 – Sea Dream II, Le Ponant
Sunday, 16th March, 2025 – Wind Surf
Wednesday, 19th March, 2025 – Emerald Sakara
Thursday, 20th March, 2025 – Vidanta Elegant
Tuesday, 25th March, 2025 – Azamara Journey
Wednesday, 26th March, 2025 – Le Ponant
Thursday, 27th March, 2025 – Vidanta Elegant
Showcasing best of Nevis: Tourism Authority
Shedding light on the arrival of cruises and thousands of passengers, the tourism authority of Nevis aimed at showcasing the best of island to all. They added that they are committed to promote the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality and vibrant culture and traditions of the country.
They noted that this arrival of cruises and the passengers will not only boost tourism but will also enhance the offerings of the country. They continued and said that they are committed to enhance the reputation of the country with its exceptional and diverse facilities and amenities.
