Nevis to welcome thousands of passengers in March 2025 with 10 vessels set to arrive

Nevis is all set to welcome hundreds and thousands of passengers in March 2025. As per reports, around 10 vessels will berth at the ports of the island nation, with the majority of disembarkment from the cruise ships operated by various cruise line companies.

Sharing the comprehensive time-table of cruise ships, the Ministry of Tourism of Nevis expressed excitement and said that they are looking forward to bringing a new wave of opportunities for local businesses. They expressed their desire to welcome all these cruise ships carrying hundreds and thousands of passengers, aiming to showcase the best of Nevis to all.

The Ministry of Tourism emphasized on the arrival of all these cruise ships and noted that it will play a huge role in promoting local businesses, giving citizens an opportunity to exhibit and sell their locally produced goods and services.

“We aim to promote local businesses in Nevis always. Don’t miss this chance to boost your business and contribute to our vibrant tourism industry,” said Ministry of Tourism – Nevis.

Monthly Cruise Schedule for March 2025

Sunday, 2nd March, 2025 – Club Med 2

Tuesday, 4th March, 2025 – Emerald Sakara

Tuesday, 11th March, 2025 – Sea Dream II, Le Ponant

Sunday, 16th March, 2025 – Wind Surf

Wednesday, 19th March, 2025 – Emerald Sakara

Thursday, 20th March, 2025 – Vidanta Elegant

Tuesday, 25th March, 2025 – Azamara Journey

Wednesday, 26th March, 2025 – Le Ponant

Thursday, 27th March, 2025 – Vidanta Elegant

Showcasing best of Nevis: Tourism Authority

Shedding light on the arrival of cruises and thousands of passengers, the tourism authority of Nevis aimed at showcasing the best of island to all. They added that they are committed to promote the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality and vibrant culture and traditions of the country.

They noted that this arrival of cruises and the passengers will not only boost tourism but will also enhance the offerings of the country. They continued and said that they are committed to enhance the reputation of the country with its exceptional and diverse facilities and amenities.