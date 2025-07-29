Trinidad: Barbados Forensic confirms 16-year-old Isaiah Pemberton died by drowning

A report from “Barbados Forensic” confirmed the cause of death.

29th of July 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: A 16-year-old Isaiah Pemberton drowned while swimming at the beach behind Five Islands, Trinidad Saturday (July 26, 2025). Pemberton, a resident of Prizar Lands, Laventille, had gone for a swim with family and friends around 3 pm where the incident took place.  

A forensic report provided by a company named “Barbados Forensic” confirmed the cause of death. The detailed analysis stated that Isaiah died due to suffocation caused by prolonged submersion in the water. The Director of the company, Ricardo Broomes explained that water had completely blocked the boy’s lungs, preventing him from breathing, which ultimately led to his death. 

Director Broomes noted, “Our examination confirmed that Isaiah’s lungs were completely filled with water. The blockage left him unable to breathe, and this prolonged lack of oxygen ultimately led to his tragic death.” 

According to reports, he was swept into strong waves while swimming and suddenly began shouting for help as he struggled to stay afloat. After hearing the shout, two of his family members tried to rescue him, however, the strong waves have pulled all three down, resulting in the drowning.  

Two of them who went for help managed to safeguard themselves, however, Isaiah was dragged below the surface, and he vanished in the sky. After the incident, the investigation and the serach operation was launched and emergency services further conducted a comprehensive joint search and rescue operation.  

The reports further revealed that Isaiah’s body was recovered by the Coast Guard from the water at around 4 pm. He was rushed to St James Medical Complex and several treatments were taken place. However, he was further declared dead.  

The investigation has also been launched on the matter by the police officials in Trinidad and Tobago. The citizens have talked about the incident and extended condolences to the family of the victim. Police officials said that they will probe the matter. 

