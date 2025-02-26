St. Kitts and Nevis PM Drew advocates for Trade Justice, Climate Action, and stronger CARICOM Partnerships

PM Terrance Drew highlights the Caribbean's economic struggles, global inequities, and the challenges faced by small-island developing states, while advocating for trade justice, climate action, and stronger partnerships at the CARICOM Summit.

The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, urged the need for trade justice, climate resilience and deeper international collaboration in a significant speech made at the recently concluded three-day 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Barbados.

He also underscored the past and the present of the Caribbean region’s economic struggles and the global inequities that have held back the small-island developing states’ economic growth.

PM Drew addresses Trade Challenges at CARICOM Summit

Speaking on the trade challenges that the Caribbean region faces, the prime minister mentioned the decay of his country’s sugar industry which resulted in its complete shutdown in 2005, citing lack of protection.

“In the Caribbean, we lost our sugar industry. St. Kitts and Nevis, for example, had to shut down its sugar industry because we lost the protective measures that had been in place for decades. This industry, which was built on the sacrifices of our ancestors after slavery and colonization, was wiped out overnight due to international trade rules that worked against us,” the Labour leader said.

He said other nations in the region also face similar challenges, particularly in the banana industry. He also referred to the ongoing case of Antigua and Barbuda in the World Trade Organization (WTO) related to online gambling, saying nothing was done to ensure that the island-nation benefited.

“Antigua and Barbuda won their case in the WTO, yet nothing was put in place to ensure that they could fully benefit from that decision. This region has always been fighting for its survival, facing bad news year after year, decade after decade, with little or no protection,” he regretted.

PM Drew discusses Climate Challenges at CARICOM Summit

On the issue of climate change, PM Drew described the crisis as not only an environmental concern but a matter of climate justice. He said despite making least contributions to global emissions, the Caribbean nations suffer from climate-related disasters the most. What makes things worse is that these countries’ access to finances for adaptation and resilience remains slow.

“We are among those who contribute the least to climate change, yet we suffer the most. And when it comes to getting the resources that are necessary to help us adapt and build resilience, those resources are very slow in coming,” the prime minister regretted.

PM Drew, however, remained optimistic about opportunities for progress, citing regional initiatives and international alliances that can propel meaningful development. He particularly thanked Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali for coming up with opportunities for collective action, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

“The initiative announced with respect to renewable energy is an excellent platform on which we can work together to make tomorrow a different reality from the past. I welcome it, and I think all of us around this table, and the rest of the Caribbean, welcome it,” Prime Minister Drew added.

He reaffirmed St. Kitts and Nevis’s commitment to geothermal energy development, underscoring the dual-island nation’s vast potential in the field and the growing interest of investors. Drew also acknowledged his country’s growing tie-ups with Germany in matters of education and health.

On the ongoing discourse on reparations, Drew said in his conclusion that the matters remain complex but reiterated its importance for the Caribbean people.

“The history and legacy of discussing reparations is a difficult conversation. I won’t pretend it’s easy. It is challenging for us in the Caribbean, and I am sure it is just as difficult for those on the other side. But we must have these conversations because it is an issue that is dear to the people of our region,” he said.

The issue of reparations was among the meeting’s thematic focus and Drew’s Grenadian counterpart Dickon Mitchell directly addressed Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, saying the former colonial powers must apologize and pay compensation for their role in the enslavement of the African people.

PM Drew meets international dignitaries

Drew, who was present at the opening ceremony of the CARICOM meeting in Bridgetown on February 19, 2025, met dignitaries on the sidelines, including Saudi Arabian foreign minister and envoy for climate affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubair. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to global partnerships and significant development initiatives.

The prime minister also met Benedict Oramah, president of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), who the former wished on his retirement and said CARICOM looked forward to engaging with his successor.

Afreximbank plays a key role in bridging the gap between Africa and the Caribbean regions through the promotion of trade and partnering in trade affairs.

During his visit to Barbados, PM Drew also met the students of St. Kitts and Nevis studying at the University of the West Indies, heard their perspectives and offered encouragement.

The theme of the meeting, which concluded on February 21, was “Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development”.