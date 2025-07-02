BTS announces comeback with new album and world tour in 2026

The group announced that their new studio album production begins this month, with recordings in the USA and plans for a world tour starting in the spring of 2026.

South Korea: The biggest K-pop group, BTS revealed that they will be making a comeback in the industry in 2026 with the release of a new album and a world tour. The announcement, which was made via a special live stream on July 1, 2025 marked the first time all seven members appeared together publicly since the start of their mandatory military service.

The group revealed that the production of their new studio album will start this month with recordings taking place in the USA, along with a strategic plan to start a world tour in the spring of 2026. This is the first time since the 2020 release of their album “Be” that the group is working on a joint project and it will be their first global tour since the “Permission to Dance On Stage” concerts in 2021.

Group unites after more than two years

Their reunion took place after all members completed South Korea’s required military service. Jin was the first member to enlist in December 2022 in terms of age. He was followed by J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, with the final discharges taking place in June 2025. Although they were on a break as a group, several members went solo and pursued solo careers, which contributed to the evolution of the group’s musical identity.

In the livestream, the group showed their excitement to work together and create music that reflects both their growth and shared artistic vision. RM, the leader of the group, noted that the coming album will include all members’ input which will be a show of their unity and maturity as artists.

BTS’s return is expected to change the commercial factor for K-pop industry

Moreover, industry analysts have pointed out that BTS’s return is a game changer for the K-pop industry. In 2024, the industry went through a physical and digital album sales drop. BTS”s return is expected to revitalize fan engagement all over the globe which will help strengthen their label, HYBE Corporation.

Fans around the world are out in full support, with a flood of celebratory posts on social media. Though official tour dates and locations are yet to be announced, anticipation continues to increase among the netizens and fans alike as BTS gears-up to return to the global stage with even greater success.